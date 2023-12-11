National Football League 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper trash-talks DK Metcalf through ASL after win vs. Seahawks Updated Dec. 11, 2023 12:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

DK Metcalf recently learned American Sign Language to trash-talk opponents. Now, he's getting a lesson in receiving trash talk via American Sign Language.

Following the 49ers' 28-16 win over the Seahawks on Sunday, San Francisco long snapper Taybor Pepper posted a video of himself speaking through American Sign Language on social media, asking "Anyone know ASL?"

As several people on social media tried to guess what Pepper said, he confirmed that it was him trash-talking Metcalf. When one person asked if he said, "14, [f---ed] around and found out or 14, [f---ed] around and went peace," Pepper replied it was the first guess.

Metcalf revealed in October that he had begun learning American Sign Language on his off days because he "kept getting flagged for my mouthing."

"I have to sign my s--- talking now," Metcalf said in an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." "That's what I gotta do. I've got to keep myself busy."

Metcalf didn't break out his use of American Sign Language until Nov. 19, when he scored a touchdown against the Rams. After he beat Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, Metcalf signaled, "44, my son."

After failing to score a touchdown in the Seahawks' Thanksgiving loss to the 49ers, Metcalf used American Sign Language again after he scored a 73-yard touchdown in their loss to the Cowboys last week. He signaled, "Standing on business" as he looked toward one of the broadcast cameras.

Metcalf found the end zone again on Sunday, scoring on the Seahawks' opening drive to help tie the game up, 7-7. Following his 31-yard touchdown grab, Metcalf said, "My little dog w-o-o-f" to the FOX broadcast cameras, his American Sign Language instructor told The Athletic.

But that grab was Metcalf's last reception on Sunday. He finished with only two catches on five targets for 52 yards and was ejected late in the fourth quarter for his role in the fight between both teams.

Beyond Sunday's performance, though, Metcalf's usage of American Sign Language has become a "hot topic" among the Deaf community, RIT National Technical Institute for the Deaf professor Dr. Kim Kurz told The Athletic.

"Deaf people are honestly quite tired of others who just want to learn sign language for the sole purpose of learning foul language or curse signs," Kurz told The Athletic. "We would much rather people actually show interest in learning ASL because they would like to communicate with Deaf people, or want to learn about Deaf culture and Deaf community."

Kurz, who is deaf, told The Athletic that she didn't believe Metcalf has been solely using it for foul language to this point.

