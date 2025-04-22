National Football League
49ers' George Kittle absent from voluntary workouts amid expiring contract
National Football League

49ers' George Kittle absent from voluntary workouts amid expiring contract

Published Apr. 22, 2025 1:34 p.m. ET

The San Francisco 49ers' voluntary offseason workouts are underway, but star tight end George Kittle isn't present, according to NFL Media.

Kittle, 31, is entering the final season of a five-year, $75 million deal, and the two sides haven't come close to agreeing on an extension.

Prior to Trey McBride signing a four-year, $76 million extension with the Arizona Cardinals earlier this month, Kittle had the largest contract for a tight end in NFL history, and currently ranks fourth among tight ends in average annual salary ($15 million).

Kittle, a two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, totaled 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games last season. He was first among tight ends with a 92.1 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco 49ers quarterback and 2023 Pro Bowler Brock Purdy, who's entering the final season of his rookie deal, was present at team headquarters on Tuesday.

Regarding other contractual-related matters, the 49ers traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel — who's entering the final season of a three-year, $71.6 million deal — to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round draft pick earlier this offseason and have reportedly been open to trading wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, whose 2024 season ended after seven games due to a torn ACL and MCL and is entering the first season of a four-year, $120 million deal.

Parkins' Draft Picks: Why 49ers should select Ashton Jeanty at No. 11

Parkins' Draft Picks: Why 49ers should select Ashton Jeanty at No. 11

As for career totals, Kittle is third in 49ers history with both 538 receptions and 7,380 receiving yards and is eighth with 45 receiving touchdowns. Kittle, who has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the 49ers, ranks first among tight ends in team history in both receptions and receiving yards and is second in receiving touchdowns; he's 10 touchdowns behind Vernon Davis.

The 49ers are coming off a 6-11 season that saw them finish last in the NFC West and miss the playoffs.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL mock draft 5.0: Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart going earlier than expected

2025 NFL mock draft 5.0: Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart going earlier than expected

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes