National Football League 49ers' George Kittle absent from voluntary workouts amid expiring contract Published Apr. 22, 2025 1:34 p.m. ET

The San Francisco 49ers' voluntary offseason workouts are underway, but star tight end George Kittle isn't present, according to NFL Media.

Kittle, 31, is entering the final season of a five-year, $75 million deal, and the two sides haven't come close to agreeing on an extension.

Prior to Trey McBride signing a four-year, $76 million extension with the Arizona Cardinals earlier this month, Kittle had the largest contract for a tight end in NFL history, and currently ranks fourth among tight ends in average annual salary ($15 million).

Kittle, a two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, totaled 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games last season. He was first among tight ends with a 92.1 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback and 2023 Pro Bowler Brock Purdy, who's entering the final season of his rookie deal, was present at team headquarters on Tuesday.

Regarding other contractual-related matters, the 49ers traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel — who's entering the final season of a three-year, $71.6 million deal — to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round draft pick earlier this offseason and have reportedly been open to trading wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, whose 2024 season ended after seven games due to a torn ACL and MCL and is entering the first season of a four-year, $120 million deal.

As for career totals, Kittle is third in 49ers history with both 538 receptions and 7,380 receiving yards and is eighth with 45 receiving touchdowns. Kittle, who has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the 49ers, ranks first among tight ends in team history in both receptions and receiving yards and is second in receiving touchdowns; he's 10 touchdowns behind Vernon Davis.

The 49ers are coming off a 6-11 season that saw them finish last in the NFC West and miss the playoffs.

