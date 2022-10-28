National Football League
49ers' Deebo Samuel, three others ruled out vs. Rams
1 hour ago

The San Francisco 49ers (3-4) will take on the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) without their No. 1 wide receiver.

The Athletic reported on Friday that Deebo Samuel will miss the team's Week 8 game with a hamstring injury, which he suffered in San Francisco's Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger) have also been ruled out for the 49ers.

Samuel has totaled 32 receptions, 387 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns this season. He has also run for 138 yards and one touchdown. Samuel signed a three-year, $73.5 million extension with the 49ers in the NFL offseason.

The 49ers cruised to a 24-9 victory over the Rams back in Week 4. Los Angeles defeated San Francisco in the 2021 NFC Championship Game after the latter took the two regular-season affairs.

The Week 8 NFC West duel is America's Game of the Week on FOX.

