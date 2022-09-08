49ers-Bears preview: Week 1 NFL guide, analysis, prediction

1 day ago

The 2022 NFL season is set to deliver an action-packed opening weekend slate, as the San Francisco 49ers travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears.

FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a guide to every Week 1 contest. Be sure to check back throughout the coming season for weekly matchup analysis and game predictions.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Overview: Young quarterbacks Trey Lance and Justin Fields lead their respective teams in this matchup. Selected third and 11th, respectively, in the 2021 draft, these second-year pros cost their franchises significant draft capital to trade up and select them. So now it's time to shine. 

The all-time series between these two teams is tied at 32-32-1. At 18-7, San Francisco has the third-best road record in the NFL over the past three seasons, behind only the Chiefs and Saints. Five of San Francisco's first six games are against teams that missed the playoffs last season. 

Matchup to watch: Bears' offensive line vs. Niners' defensive line

Chicago's reshuffled O-line could have trouble protecting Fields from one of the top pass-rushing defensive fronts in the NFL. Led by Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead, the Niners totaled 48 sacks last season, tied for fifth in the NFL. Chicago allowed a league-leading 58 sacks in 2021.  

Key stat: Fields finished 2-8 as a starter during his rookie year and was responsible for 14 turnovers in those 10 starts.

Prediction: San Francisco has too much juice on defense. George Kittle and Deebo Samuel will make their plays for the Niners on the other side of the ball, and Lance will do enough for San Francisco to earn a road win. Niners 23, Bears 14 Eric D. Williams

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Chicago Bears
CHI
