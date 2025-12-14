4 Takeaways From the Vikings' Win Over the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys did their best, but their late-season playoff push is over.

The Cowboys lost 34-23 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium, with the Vikings getting a strong performance from J.J. McCarthy en route to a second straight win.

Dallas' offense was efficient, but missed opportunities from an unlikely playmaker (the kicker) gave the Vikings enough opportunities to pull off the win.

Here are the takeaways:

1. The Cowboys’ season is over

The Cowboys had no wiggle room entering this game. After the Sunday afternoon slates, the Packers were the No. 7 seed at 9-4-1. The other two teams ahead of them were the Lions (8-6) and Panthers (7-7), both of whom beat them this season.

Now, at 6-7-1, Dallas is all but set to be watching the playoffs from home this season. The fact that they tied the Packers and didn't lose to them back in Week 3 is what has kept them from being mathematically eliminated.

The Cowboys went for it by trading significant draft capital for linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline. It was too little too late at 3-5-1, though. The defense showed signs of life throughout the season, but it gave up 44 points to the Lions and then 31 to the Vikings.

Brian Schottenheimer's first season as a head coach won't end in the playoffs. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

2. McCarthy shows more improvement

It’s easy to write off McCarthy’s Week 14 game against the Commanders as a good game against a bad team. He was 16-of-23 for 163 yards with three touchdown passes. It was the kind of performance that Vikings fans were happy to accept.

The numbers were a bit flashier at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night. He was 15-of-24 for 250 yards with two touchdowns and one interception en route to victory.

What fans will want to see next from McCarthy is more involvement from Justin Jefferson, who has a combined six catches on 12 targets for 37 yards over his last three games. The Vikings offense obviously thrived on Sunday night, but getting its star player going could take it to the next level.

The good news: Jordan Addison had 66 yards, and T.J. Hockenson got going with 60 yards. Also, Jalen Nailor doubled his touchdown total with scores in the first and fourth quarters.

3. Brandon Aubrey did … what?

Brandon Aubrey is human. He missed field goals from 51 and 59 yards on Sunday night, and it showed just how much the Cowboys rely on their star kicker.

Aubrey entered the game 27-of-29 on field goal attempts this season, and he still has not missed a kick of 49 or fewer yards. Still, the two misses, albeit on long attempts, were costly.

Minnesota took the short field on Aubrey’s two misses and turned them into 10 points, first a field goal near the end of the first half and a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Aubrey still finished 4-of-6 on field goals against Minnesota, but those missed kicks and subsequent Vikings points were a massive difference.

Brandon Aubrey reacts to his second missed kick of the Cowboys' loss on Sunday night. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

4. Dallas' RB1 quietly continues strong season

A bright spot for the Cowboys (and fantasy managers late in the season) has been running back Javonte Williams, who entered this game with 1,022 rushing yards this season.

There were skeptics of Williams, who has been the Cowboys’ RB1 all season, but he has delivered every step of the way. He scored his 12th touchdown of the season on Sunday night to go with 91 yards on 15 carries.

Williams’ 4.8 yards-per-carry average is by far the best of his career. He turns 26 next April and signed a one-year deal with Dallas before the season. Expect Williams to get more than the $3.5 million he got last March this time around in free agency.

Whether that future is with Dallas remains to be seen. The Cowboys are already short on cap space entering next season, so they might be in the market for a new starting running back during the offseason.

4 ½. What’s next?

The Vikings play the Giants in Week 16 before getting a chance to play spoiler against the Lions and Packers to close the season. Detroit is 1.5 games behind Green Bay in the NFC standings, and both teams will play at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to close the season. The Vikings were already eliminated from playoff contention.

The Cowboys finish the season with the Chargers at home and then road games against the Commanders and Giants. It’s a dud of a finish for Dallas, which will play two meaningless games to end its season.