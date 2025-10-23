4 Takeaways From the Chargers' Win Over the Vikings on Thursday Night

They needed this one, but the Los Angeles Chargers always find a way to make things interesting.

The Chargers gave the visiting Minnesota Vikings some hope with an ill-timed turnover and some head-scratching penalties before finally shutting the door, seizing a 37-10 victory on Thursday at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers (5-3) earned a much-needed win entering a mini-bye week, while the Vikings' fell below .500 for the first time this season at 3-4 and face the Detroit Lions on the road next week.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Justin Herbert gets improved protection from the O-line

Entering Thursday’s contest, Herbert had been sacked 20 times – tied for fifth-most in the NFL – and pressured a league-high 135 times. However, left tackle Joe Alt returned to the starting lineup after missing three games with a high ankle sprain, providing some stability up front as Herbert’s blindside protector. Herbert flourished, finishing 18-of-25 for 227 yards, with three touchdown passes and an interception, also running for 62 yards.

Herbert was sacked just once. The Chargers were fortunate that a Herbert interception returned for a touchdown by Isaiah Rodgers on the opening drive of the game was reversed and called incomplete by replay officials.

The Chargers also finally got the running game going, with Kimani Vidal rushing for 117 yards on 23 carries and a score.

However, the injury bug bit the Chargers again. Right guard Mekhi Becton had to leave the game with an ankle injury, while safeties Derwin James (ankle) and Tony Jefferson (hamstring) also missed time because of injuries.

2. Carson Wentz struggles with uneven performance

Wentz had been 7-0 as a starter in Thursday night games but suffered his first loss against the Bolts. Wentz entered Thursday’s game 2-2 as the Vikings' starter since taking over for J.J. McCarthy, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2. Wentz had been solid in relief but struggled to take care of the football with four interceptions.

That continued against the Chargers. Wentz completed 15-of-27 passes for 144 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. The Vikings lost left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a knee injury early in the game, and Wentz was under siege most of the game, getting sacked five times.

The Vikings could get McCarthy back next week, but head coach Kevin O’Connell will have to determine if a road game in Detroit is the right landing spot for his inexperienced, second-year quarterback.

3. Oronde Gadsden II emerges as go-to receiver for the Bolts

The Bolts are known for top-flight tight ends, including Hall of Famers Antonio Gates and Kellen Winslow. Well, another playmaker is having a breakout season as a rookie.

Selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft, Gadsden got into the end zone for a second game in a row after seven catches for 164 yards and a touchdown in a breakout performance last week against the Colts. On Thursday night, he finished with five receptions for 77 yards and a score.

The son of former Miami Dolphins receiver Oronde Gadsden, at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, the younger Gadsden has the speed and wiggle of a receiver in a bigger body who can break tackles down the field.

4. Vikings can’t get the running game going

Minnesota went into Thursday’s contest as one of the worst rushing offenses in the league, averaging 103 rushing yards a contest (No. 20 in the NFL). Unfortunately for the Vikings, it was more of the same on Thursday night as they finished with just 18 rushing yards.

O’Connell must figure out a way to create some balance on offense to protect Wentz and a sputtering passing game. Even with Aaron Jones activated from the injured reserve after rehabbing a hamstring injury, Minnesota couldn’t get anything going on the ground, which is not a good sign for where this team wants to be at the end of the year.

4 1/2. What's next?

The Chargers will be optimistic about their offensive line moving forward after their performance against Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores' unit. According to Next Gen Stats, Herbert finished 13-of-15 for 162 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception against Minnesota’s blitz, his fourth-most passing yards against the blitz in a game in his career.

Getting Alt back was a good start, although Becton's loss could prove big moving forward. Herbert was optimistic about how the offensive line will perform moving forward.

"We had a great protection plan," Herbert said. "We were prepared for a lot of the blitzes they were going to bring. It’s just coming out, scrambling and doing whatever we can to convert those third downs."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.