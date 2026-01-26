2026 Super Bowl Odds: Special Player Props for Star QBs, More

At the beginning of the season, both the Seahawks and the Patriots were long shots to win the Super Bowl.

So if you wagered even $10 on those futures, you could be looking forward to a nice return on that investment.

Now that the stage is set for Patriots-Seahawks, sportsbooks are giving fans even more chances to get in on the game with some fun, player-themed specials — even if you missed the boat back in September.

Check out these odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 26, as well as what to know.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Maye-King a Champion: Drake Maye to have either 4+ passing TDs or 2+ rushing TDs: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

50 Shades of Maye: Maye to have either 50+ rushing yards or a 50+ yard completion: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

What to know: The second-year quarterback helped lead the Patriots to their 12th Super Bowl appearance and made a regular-season MVP case for himself along the way. He passed for 4,394 yards on the season and 31 touchdowns. He tallied four rushing TDs on the season.

Ghost Buster: Sam Darnold to have either 3+ passing TDs or 1+ rushing TD: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

What to know: The Seahawks signed Darnold to a three-year, $110.5 million deal in March 2025 after the Vikings didn't retain him following a respectable 2024 campaign in Minnesota. That signing paid immediate dividends in Seattle. During the 2025 regular season, Darnold threw for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns. He did not, however, record a rushing TD this season.

Return of the Mack: Mack Hollins to have 2+ receptions in each half: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Big Game Hunter: Hunter Henry to have 3+ receptions in each half: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Boutte Call: Kayshon Boutte to score a 40+ yard long receiving TD: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Mondre All Day: Rhamondre Stevenson to have either 100+ rushing yards or 40+ receiving yards: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

JSN SZN: Jaxon Smith-Njigba to have 4+ receptions in each half: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

What to know: Njigba closed the regular season as the heavy favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year. His 119 receptions ranked fourth in the league and his 1,793 receiving yards rank first.

Kupp in Clutch: Cooper Kupp to have 25+ receiving yards in the second half: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

What to know: Kupp was clutch in Super Bowl LVI and was named the game's MVP after recording eight catches, 92 yards and two touchdowns.