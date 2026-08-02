2026 NFL Odds: Which Will Be The Losingest Teams?

Winning isn't for everyone — a few teams know that well enough.

Let's check out the odds for which teams are expected to be friends with futility heading into 2026 (DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Aug. 3).

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ANY WINLESS TEAM?

No: -2000

Yes: +900

What to know: The last time a team lost every regular season game was the Cleveland Browns, back in 2017. Ironically, the Browns went 4-0 in the preseason that year. They suffered four 3-point losses, one 4-point loss and two overtime losses in the regular season.

FEWEST WINS

Cardinals: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Dolphins: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Jets: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Raiders: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Browns: +1050 (bet $10 to win $115 total)

Falcons: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Titans: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Panthers: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

What to know: Four teams — Arizona, Tennessee, Las Vegas and the New York Jets — won a league-low three games last season. It was the second season in a row that the Titans were one of the teams with the fewest wins in the league, and they have six total victories across 2024 and 2025. As for the Cardinals, they top the board as they go through a rebuilding phase, having moved on from Kyler Murray at quarterback. Jacoby Brissett will start for Arizona. The same can be said for Miami, which moved on from Tua Tagovailoa and signed new starter Malik Willis to a three-year deal.

LAST WINLESS TEAM

Cardinals: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Dolphins: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Jets: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Raiders: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Browns: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Falcons: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Commanders: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Titans: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

What to know: Arizona is atop this board for a reason. It has the third-hardest schedule based on opponents' 2025 win percentage, and saying it out loud makes it sound even worse. Within the first 13 weeks (they have their bye in Week 14), the Cardinals will play the Seahawks and Rams twice, alongside the Chargers, 49ers, Lions, Broncos, Cowboys, Chiefs, Commanders and Eagles. Arizona will need to win its Week 4 game at the Giants. As for the Dolphins, things are even worse. They have the second-hardest schedule on paper. In Week 2-5, they get the 49ers, Chiefs, Vikings and Bengals. After the bye in Week 6, Miami still has games left against the Patriots (twice), Bills (twice), Lions, Broncos, Bears, Packers and Chargers. Miami is essentially in a must-win scenario in Week 1 at Las Vegas.