2026 NFL Odds: Which QB Will Throw The Most Interceptions?

The one quarterback stat no signal-caller wants to lead the league in? Interceptions.

With the 2026 NFL season quickly approaching, here are the odds for which quarterback will throw the most picks this year at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 5.

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Brock Purdy has the second-best odds to lead the NFL in interceptions at +1000 (Harry How/Getty Images).

MOST REGULAR-SEASON INTS

Geno Smith: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Brock Purdy: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Trevor Lawrence: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

C.J. Stroud: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Baker Mayfield: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Josh Allen: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Malik Willis: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Dak Prescott: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Tyler Shough: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Cam Ward: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Caleb Williams: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Patrick Mahomes: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Sam Darnold: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Drake Maye: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

2025 INT LEADERS: Geno Smith led the NFL with 17 interceptions in just 15 games during the 2025 season. Now with the Jets after spending last year with the Raiders, Smith enters 2026 as the betting favorite to lead the league in picks once again. Tua Tagovailoa ranked second with 15 interceptions in only 14 games, while reigning Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold surprisingly finished third with 14. Justin Herbert was fourth with 13, followed by Trevor Lawrence and J.J. McCarthy, who each threw 12.

LAST 5 YEARS: The quarterbacks with the most interceptions over the last five seasons might come as a surprise. Two of the NFL’s best QBs, Josh Allen (63) and Patrick Mahomes (61), top the list. Baker Mayfield and Trevor Lawrence are tied with 58, followed by Tagovailoa with 54 and Smith with 53.