2026 NFL Draft: Meet Sonny Styles, the LB Commanders Hope Will Help Fix Defense

Sonny Styles made a notable transition at Ohio State after moving from safety to linebacker and now enters the league as a top draft pick, going No. 7 overall to the Washington Commanders. He was one of the best players in the country, helping lead the Buckeyes’ defense during a historic season in which they allowed just 9.3 points per game.

Beyond helping anchor one of the nation’s top defenses in recent memory, he also collected several accolades along the way. Styles was a First-Team All-American this past season, served as a team captain, and won a national championship with the Buckeyes in 2024. His impact in Columbus is expected to translate to the Commanders at the next level.

Here’s what else to know about Styles.

Stats

Styles had 83 total tackles (46 solo), one sack, one forced fumble, one interception and three pass deflections at Ohio State this past season.

What FOX Sports’ draft analysts have said about Styles

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt ranked Styles as his No. 5 overall prospect in his top 50 rankings. He highlighted Styles’ versatility, rapid rise up the draft boards, and rare athletic profile as key reasons for his high evaluation.

"Styles has rocketed up draft boards," Klatt wrote. "He was already high. Many people had this guy inside the top 15 before the combine. Now, I’ve got him inside of my top five. He’s the perfect linebacker for today’s game because of his versatility. His first year starting at Ohio State, he was a safety. Then, he moved down to linebacker and became the Buckeyes’ captain. Nobody had more respect in that locker room than Styles. He’s a smart player. He can cover out of the backfield. He’s a terrific tackler. He also runs like crazy. His combine was one of the great combines in history. He’s 6-5, 245 pounds and ran a 4.46 40 with a 33.5-inch vertical jump. That’s insane."

FOX Sports lead draft analyst Rob Rang ranked Styles as his No. 8 overall prospect in his top 150 rankings. He highlighted Styles’ rare size and agility that could make him one of the more versatile defensive stars at the next level.

"A former safety-turned-linebacker who might evolve into an edge rusher, Styles is the ultimate ball of clay from this draft class," Rang wrote. "He was arguably the biggest star of the Combine, posting a remarkable 43.5-inch vertical jump and 4.46-second time in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5, 246 pounds. His rare size and agility could allow his future defensive coordinator to move Styles around similarly to how the Seattle Seahawks employed star rookie Nick Emmanwori in their Super Bowl run."

Team Fit

The Commanders needed an improvement at linebacker, especially with veteran Bobby Wagner still a free agent.

Draft Grade

Rang gave the pick an A.