New York Jets rookie David Bailey entered the season as the +450 favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. He backed up that status in Week 1, recording four tackles, six quarterback pressures and his first career NFL sack.

Let's check out the updated DPOY oddsboard at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept 14.

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2026 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

David Bailey: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Caleb Downs: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Sonny Styles: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Rueben Bain Jr: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Jacob Rodriguez: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Arvell Reese: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Mansoor Delane: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Malachi Lawrence: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorite: Bailey was a unanimous All-American last season for Texas Tech, recording a Division I-best 14.5 sacks and a Big 12-best 19.5 tackles for loss. FOX Sports NFL analyst Rob Rang praised the Jets’ selection: "Finishing dead last in the AFC in sacks, the Jets made the right choice to add this year’s top pass-rusher. Bailey’s burst and bend off the edge is elite. He is a realistic Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate who projects as a 10-plus sack-a-year difference-maker." Bailey immediately showed that potential in Week 1, making a major impact in the Jets’ win over the Titans.

Sonny Styles is +700 to win Defensive Rookie of the Year (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images).

Sonny Styles Surges: Three Ohio State Buckeyes were selected in the first seven picks, including linebacker Sonny Styles at No. 7. FOX Sports NFL analyst Rob Rang had high praise for Styles: "There are only a few linebackers in NFL history with Styles’ combination of size and speed — Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher comes to mind. Washington needed to find an alpha on defense and Styles should prove to be that immediately."

Styles made his presence felt right away, recording four tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a quarterback hit in his NFL debut against the Eagles. But the highlight came when he bulldozed Saquon Barkley on his way to his first career sack. His DROY odds jumped from +850 to +700 following his debut.