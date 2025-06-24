National Football League
National Football League
2025 Tennessee Titans Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis
Published Jun. 26, 2025 2:55 p.m. ET
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Tennessee Titans training camp below:
Tennessee Titans Training Camp
- Site: Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Reporting date: July 22 (rookies and veterans)
Training Camp Open Practices
- Wednesday, July 23: Time TBA
- Thursday, July 24: Time TBA
- Saturday, July 26 (Back Together Weekend at Nissan Stadium): Gates open at 10:00 a.m. CT
- Tuesday, July 29: Time TBA
- Wednesday, July 30: Time TBA
- Saturday, August 2: Time TBA
- Wednesday, August 6: Time TBA
Tennessee Titans 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 9: Titans at Buccaneers – 7:30 p.m. ET
- August 15: Titans at Falcons – 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 22: Titans vs. Vikings – 8:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Tennessee Titans 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Tennessee Titans:
- Round 1: Cam Ward (QB, Miami FL)
- Round 2: Oluwafemi Oladejo (DE, UCLA)
- Round 3: Kevin Winston (S, Penn State)
- Round 4: Chimere Dike (WR, Florida)
- Round 4: Gunnar Helm (TE, Texas)
- Round 4: Elic Ayomanor (WR, Stanford)
- Round 5: Jackson Slater (CB, Sacramento State)
- Round 6: Marcus Harris (DB, California)
- Round 6: Kalel Mullings (RB, Michigan)
Tennessee Titans Offseason Moves Analysis
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Titans:
Hopeful
"With No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward in the picture, Tennessee is banking on the former Miami star to be its franchise quarterback for years to come. That would alter the trajectory of the Titans, who’ve registered three straight losing seasons."
