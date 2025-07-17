2025 Tennessee Titans Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
The Tennessee Titans enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to forget a season which ended at 3-14 and landed them at the bottom of the league. As new franchise QB, Cam Ward, looks to take his first NFL snaps, here’s a complete look at the Titans’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.
Tennessee Titans 2025 Preseason Schedule
- August 9: Titans at Buccaneers – 7:30 p.m. ET
- August 15: Titans at Falcons – 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 22: Titans vs. Vikings – 8:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
How will the Titans do this season?
Ben Arthur predicts that the Titans will finish the year at 7-10. Here's Arthur:
"As a last-place finisher in 2024, the Titans’ schedule isn’t intimidating on paper. And No. 1 pick Cam Ward, at his worst, could still raise the floor of Tennessee’s quarterback play, which cost the team winnable games last season. But don’t be surprised to see the former Miami star have an encouraging rookie campaign (with Tennessee's bolstered O-line and receiving corps), though not to the historic level of Jayden Daniels last season or Stroud in 2023. In a rebuild with coach Brian Callahan and new general manager Mike Borgonzi, playoff contention is more realistic in 2026 and beyond."
