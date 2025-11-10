2025 NFL Week 11 Buzz: Joe Burrow Returning to Practice Earlier Than Expected

Who's starting, who's hurt, and who's on the move?

NFL news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around the league entering Week 11:

Joe Burrow is returning to practice

Joe Burrow returned to practice with the Bengals on Monday, opening the 21-day window for the franchise quarterback to return to the lineup. His practice time will not count against the 53-player active roster. Burrow is eligible to be activated during the three-week window.

However, coach Zac Taylor said Burrow would not return for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh. The Bengals (3-6) have lost six of seven since Burrow suffered a toe injury in mid-September that required surgery.

"I think he's at a good point. He's worked hard to get to this point to get back on the field in a limited form," Taylor said before Monday's practice.

Burrow will work with some of the receivers but won't participate in 11-on-11 drills until possibly next week.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer tweeted that, "Last week Joe Burrow told me he’s returning wayyyy sooner than was expected and gave me the timeline of "by Thanksgiving." Now will start practicing on a limited basis. Absolutely unreal attack of rehab and response. At first medical people didn’t believe he’d be back before playoffs."

The Bengals have three wins in 2025, two of which came with Burrow as the starting QB. Cincinnati went 0-3 with Jake Browning as the starting quarterback, and have gone 1-4 with Joe Flacco since a trade with the Browns.

Simmons returns, playing status uncertain

Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons has returned to the team after dealing with a family matter that kept him away for several weeks, though it remains unclear when the first-round draft pick will be back on the field for them.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told local reporters Monday that the former Ohio State standout, who had been replaced by Jaylon Moore in the starting lineup, would get back into the offensive line mix as the team returned from its bye.

Kansas City is preparing to visit the AFC West-leading Broncos for a crucial divisional matchup Sunday.

Simmons earned the starting job on Patrick Mahomes' blindside early in fall camp, and he had exceeded almost all expectations through the first part of the season. But the 22-year-old suddenly left the team before its Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions, and the Chiefs have been intentionally vague about the circumstances surrounding his departure.

Reid also said right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who had left the Chiefs' loss to the Bills two weeks ago with an ankle injury, was doing better even before the team began its week off. It appears he will be available against the Broncos on Sunday.

Reid sounded less optimistic about running back Isiah Pacheco, who hurt his knee against the Commanders on Oct. 27.

Jets' Garrett Wilson to undergo MRI

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson's right knee was still being evaluated Monday and he'll have an MRI after he reinjured it against the Cleveland Browns. Wilson was hurt in the third quarter of the 27-20 win Sunday when he came down hard on the knee after going for a deep pass down the sideline.

Wilson, who had no catches in a game for the first time in his four NFL seasons, never came back in.

"We're still evaluating him, seeing exactly how he's going to come out this week to see if he'll be a part of practice," coach Aaron Glenn said Monday.

Wilson missed the first two games of his NFL career with an injury to the same knee before returning Sunday. The Jets play the AFC East-leading Patriots in New England on Thursday night.

Daron Payne suspended for hitting Amon-Ra St. Brown

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne was suspended for one game without pay by the NFL on Monday for hitting Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown during the teams’ game the night before, violating a rule "contrary to sportsmanship," per the NFL's statement.

Payne was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second quarter of Washington’s 44-22 loss to visiting Detroit on Sunday.

He will miss Washington’s game next Sunday in Spain against the Miami Dolphins, though, Payne is allowed to appeal the suspension.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.