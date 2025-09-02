National Football League 2025 NFL Week 1 Odds Specials: Will Burrow, Barkley Shine to Begin the Season? Published Sep. 2, 2025 1:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There are a million ways to bet each week of the NFL season — and that's being conservative.

Here are just a few of the wagers that bettors can make at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of Week 1, as of Sept. 2.

Most passing yards

Joe Burrow: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Baker Mayfield: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Patrick Mahomes: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Tua Tagovailoa: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Brock Purdy: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Joe Flacco: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Dak Prescott: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Josh Allen: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Most rushing yards

Saquon Barkley: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Jonathan Taylor: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Derrick Henry: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Bijan Robinson: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Josh Jacobs: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Christian McCaffrey: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Bucky Irving: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Ashton Jeanty: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Most receiving yards

Ja'Marr Chase: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Drake London: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

CeeDee Lamb: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Puka Nacua: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Nico Collins: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Justin Jefferson: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Brian Thomas Jr.: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Tyreek Hill: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Lowest scoring game

Steelers @ Jets: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Titans @ Broncos: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Raiders @ Patriots: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Cardinals @ Saints: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Texans @ Rams: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Vikings @ Bears: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chiefs @ Chargers: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

49ers @ Seahawks: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Giants @ Commanders: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lowest point total

Titans: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Jets: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Saints: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Giants: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Raiders: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Cowboys: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Steelers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Chargers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

All teams to score 1+ passing TD

Yes: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

All teams to score 1+ TD

Yes: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Most points scored by any team

Over 40.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Under 40.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total touchdowns scored

Over 80.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under 80.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Total field goals scored

Over 53.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Under 53.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more