National Football League
2025 NFL Week 1 Odds Specials: Will Burrow, Barkley Shine to Begin the Season?
National Football League

2025 NFL Week 1 Odds Specials: Will Burrow, Barkley Shine to Begin the Season?

Published Sep. 2, 2025 1:08 p.m. ET

There are a million ways to bet each week of the NFL season — and that's being conservative. 

Here are just a few of the wagers that bettors can make at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of Week 1, as of Sept. 2. 

Most passing yards

Joe Burrow: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Baker Mayfield: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
Patrick Mahomes: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Tua Tagovailoa: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Brock Purdy: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Joe Flacco: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Dak Prescott: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Josh Allen: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Most rushing yards

Saquon Barkley: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Jonathan Taylor: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Derrick Henry: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Bijan Robinson: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Josh Jacobs: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Christian McCaffrey: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Bucky Irving: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Ashton Jeanty: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Most receiving yards

Ja'Marr Chase: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Drake London: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
CeeDee Lamb: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Puka Nacua: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Nico Collins: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Justin Jefferson: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Brian Thomas Jr.: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Tyreek Hill: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Lowest scoring game

Steelers @ Jets: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Titans @ Broncos: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Raiders @ Patriots: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Cardinals @ Saints: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Texans @ Rams: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Vikings @ Bears: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Chiefs @ Chargers: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
49ers @ Seahawks: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Giants @ Commanders: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Lowest point total

Titans: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Jets: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Saints: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Giants: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Raiders: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Cowboys: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Steelers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Chargers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

All teams to score 1+ passing TD

Yes: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

All teams to score 1+ TD

Yes: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Most points scored by any team

Over 40.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)
Under 40.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total touchdowns scored

Over 80.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under 80.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Total field goals scored

Over 53.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
Under 53.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

