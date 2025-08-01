2025 NFL Preseason Schedule: When Does It Start? TV Channels, How to Watch
The NFL preseason offers fans a sneak peek into the upcoming season. It's a chance for teams to fine-tune their game plans and get ready for the season ahead. Here's all you need to know about this year's NFL preseason schedule, including dates, times, and TV channels (all times Eastern).
2025 NFL Preseason Schedule and Scores
2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game
Thursday, July 31:
Week 1
Thursday, Aug 7
- Colts at Ravens – 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Bengals at Eagles – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Raiders at Seahawks – 10:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Friday, Aug 8
- Browns at Panthers – 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Lions at Falcons – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Commanders at Patriots – 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Aug 9
- Giants at Bills – 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Texans at Vikings – 4:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Steelers at Jaguars – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Cowboys at Rams – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Titans at Buccaneers – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Jets at Packers – 8:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Chiefs at Cardinals – 8:00 p.m. ET
- Broncos at 49ers – 8:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, Aug 10
Week 2
Friday, Aug 15
Saturday, Aug 16
- Browns at Eagles – 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Patriots at Vikings – 1:00 p.m. ET
- Packers at Colts – 1:00 p.m. ET
- Dolphins at Lions – 1:00 p.m. ET
- Panthers at Texans – 1:00 p.m. ET
- 49ers at Raiders – 4:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Ravens at Cowboys – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Buccaneers at Steelers – 7:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Jets at Giants – 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Chargers at Rams – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Cardinals at Broncos – 9:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Sunday, Aug 17
Monday, Aug 18
Week 3
Thursday, Aug 21
Friday, Aug 22
- Eagles at Jets – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Vikings at Titans – 8 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Falcons at Cowboys – 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Bears at Chiefs – 8:20 p.m. ET
Saturday, Aug 23
- Ravens at Commanders – 12 p.m. ET
- Colts at Bengals – 1 p.m. ET
- Rams at Browns – 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Texans at Lions – 1 p.m. ET
- Broncos at Saints – 1 p.m. ET
- Seahawks at Packers – 4 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Jaguars at Dolphins – 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Bills at Buccaneers – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Chargers at 49ers – 8:30 p.m. ET
- Raiders at Cardinals – 10 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
When does the 2025 NFL Preseason start?
The 2025 NFL Preseason begins with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, July 31st at 8 p.m. ET. The Los Angeles Chargers will face off against the Detroit Lions at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
Where can I watch the NFL Preseason? What channel will it be on?
The majority of NFL preseason games air on each team's local TV affiliate network. Five other national broadcasts will appear on FOX, Amazon Prime Video, CBS, ESPN and NBC.
Many games will also be available on NFL Network.
How can I stream the NFL Preseason or watch without cable?
FOX games can be streamed on FoxSports.com or the FOX Sports app. You can also stream games on other channels with services such as YouTube TV or Fubo TV.
All games not on national TV will stream live on NFL+ for out-of-market fans who want access to exclusive live games that are not being aired in their local area.
How can I watch the NFL Preseason for free?
If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX, NBC or CBS for free.
How many games does each team play in the NFL Preseason?
In 2021, the number of preseason games for each NFL team went from four to three as the regular season schedule increased from 16 to 17 games.
What are the NFL Preseason standings?
Full standings by division are available on the FOXSports NFL preseason standings page.
