2025 NFL Preseason Odds: John Harbaugh Best ATS; Dan Quinn Worst

The NFL preseason: It doesn't matter matter — but it still matters.

Now that the Hall of Fame Game between the Lions and the Chargers has kicked off the year, it's a good time to look at which active head coaches have the best and worst records against the spread (ATS) during the preseason.

According to John Ewing at BetMGM, of active coaches, Baltimore's John Harbaugh has the best record ATS at 38-22-1 (63%) during exhibition games. The worst coach in this spot is Washington's Dan Quinn at 6-18.

So which other head coaches do well and which ones fall short when it comes to covering during the preseason?

Here's a glance.

Best active coaches against the spread in NFL preseason

John Harbaugh, Ravens: 38-22-1 ATS

Sean McDermott, Bills: 15-7-2 ATS

Pete Carroll, Raiders: 28-20-1 ATS

Worst active coaches against the spread in NFL preseason

Brian Daboll, Giants: 1-8 ATS

Andy Reid, Chiefs: 35-41-1 ATS

Dan Quinn, Commanders: 6-18 ATS

Can Harbaugh keep covering against the spread during the 2025 preseason?

Harbaugh and the Ravens kick off their preseason this Thursday when they face the Indianapolis Colts. Currently, Baltimore is a 4-point underdog.

While Harbaugh is the best at covering in this spot, it is worth noting that in the last two years, he and his squad have gone 0-6 ATS.

Taking the field for the first time as the Raiders head coach will be Pete Carroll, whose NFL preseason record ATS is 28-20-1.

Las Vegas will face Seattle — the head coach's old team — on Thursday night. Carroll & Co. come into this game as 2.5-point favorites.

Before training camp, Carroll told reporters: "You either have a philosophy or you don’t, and we got one." He also quipped that they're going to win a bunch of games. We'll find out soon if that also includes preseason.

The head coach with the worst record ATS during the preseason, Quinn, gets his year underway on Friday. He and the Commanders take on the Patriots in New England as 2.5-point underdogs.

Perhaps a win this weekend for the squad will help boost morale amid the Terry McLaurin extension saga, which Quinn described as "an emotional" time.

