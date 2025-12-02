2025 NFL Odds: Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba Break Megatron's Receiving Record?

Megatron has some mega competition.

Calvin Johnson owns the all-time record for receiving yards in a single season — a ridiculous 1,964 in 2012 with the Detroit Lions.

Now, Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the latest wideout looking to challenge that record.

JSN has been rolling this season. He has 1,336 receiving yards through 12 games. In order to eclipse Johnson, he would need 629 yards in the next five weeks.

First, the odds:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba to break the NFL regular-season receiving yards record (1965+): +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Second, the plausibility.

For JSN to break the record, he would need to average 125.8 yards per game over the next five. And keep in mind, Smith-Njigba will have 17 games to reach 1,965, while Johnson reached 1,964 in 16 games.

On the year, JSN is averaging 111.3 receiving yards per game. He has had eight 100-yard receiving games, and he's eclipsed the 125-yard mark four times. He also had games of 123 yards and 124 yards.

So, where did Megatron stand through 12 games back in 2012?

At the end of Game 12, Johnson had 1,428 receiving yards, meaning over the last four games of that season, he had 536 yards.

Highlighting those final four games was an 11-catch, 225-yard performance in Week 16. It was Johnson's second 200-yard receiving game of the season. He put up 207 yards in Week 10.

JSN has yet to have 200 receiving yards in a game this season. He had 162 in Week 6 and 167 in Week 12.

Smith-Njigba's chances of breaking the record took a bit of a hit in Week 13, when he put up a season-low 23 receiving yards in Seattle's 26-0 win over the Vikings.

Next up for the Seahawks is a road game against the Falcons. Atlanta has a top-10 pass defense in the NFL, allowing just under 188 receiving yards per game to opponents.