National Football League 2025 NFL Odds Week 3: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games Updated Sep. 14, 2025 11:53 p.m. ET

Week 2 will be in the running for best early-afternoon slate of the year.

Now, Week 3 kicks off Thursday night, as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins.

Here are the lines for every Week 3 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 14.

(All times ET)

2025 NFL Week 3 Odds

THURSDAY, SEPT. 18

DOLPHINS @ BILLS (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

Point spread: Bills -12.5 (Bills favored to win by 12.5 points or more, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Bills -675 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.48 total); Dolphins +490 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $59 total)

Total Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY, SEPT. 21

PACKERS @ BROWNS (1:00 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Packers -8.5 (Packers favored to win by 8.5 points or more, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Packers -410 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.44 total); Browns +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

COLTS @ TITANS (1:00 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Colts -3 (Colts favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Colts -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Titans +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

BENGALS @ VIKINGS (1:00 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Vikings -4.5 (Vikings favored to win by 4.5 points or more, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -205 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.88 total); Bengals +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

STEELERS @ PATRIOTS (1:00 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -1.5 (Steelers favored to win by 1.5 points or more, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Patriots -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

RAMS @ EAGLES (1:00 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -4.5 (Eagles favored to win by 4.5 points or more, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Rams +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Total Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

JETS @ BUCCANEERS (1:00 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -7 (Buccaneers favored to win by 7 points or more, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -305 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.28 total); Jets +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Total Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

RAIDERS @ COMMANDERS (1:00 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Commanders -6.5 (Commanders favored to win by 6.5 points or more, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Commanders -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Raiders +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

FALCONS @ PANTHERS (1:00 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -3.5 (Falcons favored to win by 3.5 points or more, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -180 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Panthers +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

TEXANS @ JAGUARS (1:00 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -1.5 (Jaguars favored to win by 1.5 points or more, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Texans -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

BRONCOS @ CHARGERS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by 2.5 points or more, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Broncos +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

SAINTS @ SEAHAWKS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks -7.5 (Seahawks favored to win by 7.5 points or more, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Saints +275 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Total Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

COWBOYS @ BEARS (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Bears -1.5 (Bears favored to win by 1.5 points or more, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Bears -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Cowboys +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

CARDINALS @ 49ERS (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -1.5 (Cardinals favored to win by 1.5 points or more, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); 49ers -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Total Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHIEFS @ GIANTS (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5 (Chiefs favored to win by 5.5 points or more, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Giants +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY, SEPT. 22

LIONS @ RAVENS (8:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN)

Point spread: Ravens -6 (Ravens favored to win by 6 points or more, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -258 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.88 total); Lions +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

