2025 NFL Odds Week 3: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
Week 2 will be in the running for best early-afternoon slate of the year.
Now, Week 3 kicks off Thursday night, as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins.
Here are the lines for every Week 3 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 14.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
(All times ET)
2025 NFL Week 3 Odds
THURSDAY, SEPT. 18
DOLPHINS @ BILLS (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)
Point spread: Bills -12.5 (Bills favored to win by 12.5 points or more, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Bills -675 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.48 total); Dolphins +490 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $59 total)
Total Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY, SEPT. 21
PACKERS @ BROWNS (1:00 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Packers -8.5 (Packers favored to win by 8.5 points or more, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Packers -410 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.44 total); Browns +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
COLTS @ TITANS (1:00 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Colts -3 (Colts favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Colts -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Titans +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
BENGALS @ VIKINGS (1:00 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Vikings -4.5 (Vikings favored to win by 4.5 points or more, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -205 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.88 total); Bengals +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
STEELERS @ PATRIOTS (1:00 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Steelers -1.5 (Steelers favored to win by 1.5 points or more, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Patriots -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
Tom Brady breaks down Eagles’ win over Chiefs
RAMS @ EAGLES (1:00 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Eagles -4.5 (Eagles favored to win by 4.5 points or more, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Rams +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Total Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
JETS @ BUCCANEERS (1:00 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Buccaneers -7 (Buccaneers favored to win by 7 points or more, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -305 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.28 total); Jets +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
Total Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
RAIDERS @ COMMANDERS (1:00 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Commanders -6.5 (Commanders favored to win by 6.5 points or more, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Raiders +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
FALCONS @ PANTHERS (1:00 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Falcons -3.5 (Falcons favored to win by 3.5 points or more, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -180 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Panthers +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
TEXANS @ JAGUARS (1:00 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Jaguars -1.5 (Jaguars favored to win by 1.5 points or more, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Texans -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
BRONCOS @ CHARGERS (4:05 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by 2.5 points or more, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Broncos +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
SAINTS @ SEAHAWKS (4:05 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Seahawks -7.5 (Seahawks favored to win by 7.5 points or more, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Saints +275 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)
Total Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined
COWBOYS @ BEARS (4:25 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Bears -1.5 (Bears favored to win by 1.5 points or more, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Bears -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Cowboys +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
CARDINALS @ 49ERS (4:25 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Cardinals -1.5 (Cardinals favored to win by 1.5 points or more, otherwise 49ers cover)
Moneyline: Cardinals -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); 49ers -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
CHIEFS @ GIANTS (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Point spread: Chiefs -5.5 (Chiefs favored to win by 5.5 points or more, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Giants +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined
MONDAY, SEPT. 22
LIONS @ RAVENS (8:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN)
Point spread: Ravens -6 (Ravens favored to win by 6 points or more, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -258 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.88 total); Lions +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
NFL Week 2 Preview, Stats, Storylines for Five-Game FOX Slate
2025 NFL Odds Week 2: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. Face Off for First Time Since National Title Game
-
2025 NFL Odds: Back Over in Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl Rematch
2025 NFL Week 2 Buzz: Cowboys Sign G Tyler Smith to Historic $96M Deal
'Story Time With Tom': Brady Recalls First Arrowhead Visit and Toughest NFL Stadiums
-
2025 NFL Week 2 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers
-
NFL Week 2 Preview, Stats, Storylines for Five-Game FOX Slate
2025 NFL Odds Week 2: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. Face Off for First Time Since National Title Game
-
2025 NFL Odds: Back Over in Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl Rematch
2025 NFL Week 2 Buzz: Cowboys Sign G Tyler Smith to Historic $96M Deal
'Story Time With Tom': Brady Recalls First Arrowhead Visit and Toughest NFL Stadiums
-
2025 NFL Week 2 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers