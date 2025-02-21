National Football League 2025 NFL odds: Three teams to back to win Super Bowl LX Published Feb. 21, 2025 11:10 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Eagles are still riding high from stomping the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX and people are already looking ahead to Super Bowl futures for next year.

And when I say people, that includes me.

There are three teams right now whose title futures I believe are worth a wager. And one of these numbers is way too good to pass up.

Check it out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are in an outstanding position to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2025 with how their roster is constructed.

As a matter of fact, general manager Howie Roseman should be the model for the rest of the NFL when it comes to drafting and developing players, paying your superstars and keeping some extra cash to add impactful, veteran free agents like linebacker Zack Baun.

Baun will likely walk, as will backup defensive tackle Milton Williams, since the Eagles already have a set rotation of young interior defensive linemen. There could be a veteran released or someone retiring. Otherwise, the bulk of the roster will return in 2025.

Considering their physicality in the trenches, the Eagles have the ability to compete in every game and are perfectly built for a long season and a playoff push. They do have a transition at the offensive coordinator position, but this continues the trend for quarterback Jalen Hurts, who’s had a new coordinator every single season.

I’m less worried about this for him than I would be for most quarterbacks.

PICK: Eagles (+650) to win Super Bowl 2026

Can the Eagles build a dynasty after their Super Bowl victory?

Buffalo Bills

Call me crazy, but this might finally be the year for the Bills.

I know we (well, maybe it was just I) said this in 2023 when the Chiefs went to Buffalo in the divisional round. For what it's worth, I did think the Chiefs would win in the most recent AFC title game, but it wasn’t out of the realm that the Bills could win. They did, after all, give the Chiefs their only true loss of the regular season (excluding Kansas City's meaningless Week 18 loss to Denver).

The Bills have lost to the Chiefs in four straight postseason contests, with the last three of them being by six points in overtime (13-second game), then three points, and again by three points.

Buffalo has a K.C. problem.

But what if the Chiefs are not in a position this season to defeat the Bills late in the postseason?

Wagering on the Bills to win the Super Bowl is also a wager against the Chiefs being as good in 2025. Win or loss in Super LIX, Kansas City was due for a reset. That does not mean the Chiefs won't make the postseason, but their team isn’t as talented, as they have younger players taking on bigger roles.

If the Chiefs are not as good next year, the natural team to take their place is the Bills. Buffalo will be a top seed with all that talent, Josh Allen and the division schedule.

So I’m OK being on the Bills in 2025, despite their lack of success against Kansas City.

PICK: Bills (+750) to win Super Bowl 2026

Josh Allen wins first MVP — is it fair that Lamar Jackson didn’t win?

Washington Commanders

I think this number is just too high, and I’m grabbing it now.

The Commanders made the NFC Championship Game with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was playing well above his age. The Commanders, in their first year with general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, did a fantastic job of adding mid-level free agents to the roster. So I trust their ability to improve even more in the coming year.

If the roster is beefed up around Daniels, the Commanders will be better.

Washington's odds are behind the Packers, Lions and 49ers, and I see the Commanders as being equal to them in Year 2 with Daniels.

PICK: Commanders (+2300) to win Super Bowl 2026

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share