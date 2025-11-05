2025 NFL Odds: Sauce Gardner Trade to Indianapolis Boosts Colts' Futures

Could the Colts be onto something — like, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season perhaps?

Based on the odds, a Super Bowl could very well be in the near future for Indianapolis.

In a blockbuster move at the NFL trade deadline, the Colts traded for cornerback Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets.

Gardner — the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft — has allowed just 10 receptions on 22 targets for 170 yards when opposing quarterbacks have targeted him this season, per Pro Football Focus. Additionally, he's recorded 20 total tackles and six passes defended.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

In the wake of the transaction to secure the superstar corner, Indianapolis' Super Bowl futures at BetMGM moved from +1300 to +1100. And that's just a snapshot of how drastically the Colts' odds have surged this year.

Before the season kicked off, the Colts were long shots at +10000 to win it all. With Week 10 on the horizon and sitting at +1100, they've got the seventh-best odds in that market.

Similarly, their odds to win the AFC have risen.

Indy opened at +4000 to win the conference. Now that line sits at +500. To win the AFC South, Indianapolis is the heavy favorite at -325. The second team on that board is Jacksonville at +300.

The Colts have a 7-2 outright record and are one of the best teams in the league against the spread (ATS) with a 6-3 record in that spot. Much of that success can be attributed to quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor. Jones' 2,404 passing yards are the most in the NFL, as are Jonathan Taylor's 895 rushing yards.

Ironically, though, their win total from Week 9 to Week 10 moved to 11.5 from 12.5.

Speaking of Week 10, Indianapolis will face the Falcons in Germany, the team's first game since the Gardner trade.

Let's dive into some of the odds for that game via BetMGM, along with expert insight into what grabbing Gardner means for the Colts' future.

Falcons vs. Colts

Spread: Colts -6.5

Moneyline: Colts -295, Falcons +240

O/U: 48.5

Daniel Jones

250+ passing yards: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Passing & rushing yards Over/Under 264.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Jonathan Taylor

125+ rushing yards: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

First touchdown scorer: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

According to FOX Sports NFL Reporter Greg Aumen, Indianaoplis gets a B for the big moves.

"It's an all-in move for the Colts, even though their first-rounders are likely to be in the bottom 10 each of the next two years," Aumen noted. "Coming off a six-turnover loss, it feels a little panicky for Indianapolis.

"But this is a solid long-term addition that will have major weight in the playoffs as it tries to make an extended postseason push."