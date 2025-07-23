National Football League 2025 NFL Odds: Aidan Hutchinson Favored To Lead League In Sacks Published Jul. 24, 2025 9:19 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Defensive linemen are NFL quarterbacks' worst enemies.

In 2024, Trey Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks with 17.5 and Myles Garrett was a relatively close second with 14.

Which defensive menace will lead the league in sacks next season?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 24.

Most regular-season defensive sacks 2025-26

Aidan Hutchinson, Lions: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Myles Garrett, Browns: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Micah Parsons, Cowboys: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

T.J. Watt, Steelers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Nick Bosa, 49ers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Trey Hendrickson, Bengals: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Danielle Hunter, Texans: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Will Anderson Jr., Texans: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Maxx Crosby, Raiders: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Jonathan Greenard, Vikings: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Jared Verse, Rams: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Chris Jones, Chiefs: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

At the top of the oddsboard is Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson.

Over the course of his three years in the NFL, he's recorded 28.5 sacks, with his best year coming in 2023 (11.5).

In Week 6 of last season, Hutchinson suffered a broken leg that required season-ending surgery. However, he has been cleared to resume full football activities.

Cleveland's Myles Garrett and Dallas' Micah Parson are close behind, tied in second.

Garrett finished 2024 with 14 sacks, and over eight years in the NFL, he's racked up an impressive 102.5 sacks. In 2021 and 2022, he recorded his most ever with 16 in both seasons.

Parsons, meanwhile, had 12 sacks in 2024.

As far as back-to-back sack leaders go, Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt is the last player to do it, leading the league in the category in 2020 and 2021. He also had the most sacks in 2023.

Prior to Watt, no player had led the NFL in sacks in consecutive seasons since Reggie White in 1987 and 1988.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share