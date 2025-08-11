National Football League
2025 NFL Odds Preseason Week 2: Lines, Spreads For All 16 Games
National Football League

2025 NFL Odds Preseason Week 2: Lines, Spreads For All 16 Games

Published Aug. 11, 2025 9:22 p.m. ET

Preseason or not, NFL fans are just happy to have football back.

While betting on preseason games isn't the same as putting money down during the regular season — it's less about which is the better team and more about who will actually be on the field — it still offers an opportunity to place a few wagers.

Here are the latest odds for every NFL preseason Week 2 game at BetMGM Sportsbook as of Aug. 12.

(All times ET)

2025 NFL Preseason Week 2 Odds

FRIDAY, AUG. 15

TITANS @ FALCONS (7 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Titans -4.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Titans -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Falcons +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHIEFS @ SEAHAWKS (10 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Chiefs -2.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Seahawks +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY, AUG. 16

DOLPHINS @ LIONS (1 p.m.)

Point Spread: Dolphins -4.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -220 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.55 total); Lions +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

ADVERTISEMENT

PACKERS @ COLTS (1 p.m.)

Point Spread: Colts -6 (Colts favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Colts -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Packers +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

PATRIOTS @ VIKINGS (1 p.m.)

Point Spread: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -145 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.90 total); Vikings +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.00 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

BROWNS @ EAGLES (1 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Eagles -2.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -170 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); Browns +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

PANTHERS @ TEXANS (1 p.m.)

Point Spread: Texans -2.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Texans -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.90 total); Panthers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Is Shedeur Sanders ready to start at the NFL level?

Is Shedeur Sanders ready to start at the NFL level?

49ERS @ RAIDERS (4 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Raiders -5.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); 49ers +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

RAVENS @ COWBOYS (7 p.m.)

Point Spread: Ravens -2.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Cowboys +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHARGERS @ RAMS (7 p.m.)

Point Spread: Chargers -4.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -210 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.76 total); Rams +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

JETS @ GIANTS (7 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Giants -3 (Giants favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Giants -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Jets +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

BUCCANEERS @ STEELERS (7 p.m.)

Point Spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Steelers +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

CARDINALS @ BRONCOS (9:30 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Broncos -6.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Cardinals +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Should Caleb Williams get preseason reps?

Should Caleb Williams get preseason reps?

SUNDAY, AUG. 17

JAGUARS @ SAINTS (1 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Jaguars -1.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Saints +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

BILLS @ BEARS (8 p.m., FOX)

Point Spread: Bears -1.5 (Bears favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Bills cover)
Moneyline: Bears -130 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Bills +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY, AUG. 18

BENGALS @ COMMANDERS (8 p.m., ESPN)

Point Spread: Bengals -4.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -210 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.76 total); Commanders +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

​​Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
 

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Preseason Buzz: Browns' DE Myles Garrett Cited For Speeding

2025 NFL Preseason Buzz: Browns' DE Myles Garrett Cited For Speeding

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes