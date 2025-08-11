2025 NFL Odds Preseason Week 2: Lines, Spreads For All 16 Games
Preseason or not, NFL fans are just happy to have football back.
While betting on preseason games isn't the same as putting money down during the regular season — it's less about which is the better team and more about who will actually be on the field — it still offers an opportunity to place a few wagers.
Here are the latest odds for every NFL preseason Week 2 game at BetMGM Sportsbook as of Aug. 12.
(All times ET)
2025 NFL Preseason Week 2 Odds
FRIDAY, AUG. 15
TITANS @ FALCONS (7 p.m., NFL Network)
Point Spread: Titans -4.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Titans -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Falcons +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined
CHIEFS @ SEAHAWKS (10 p.m., NFL Network)
Point Spread: Chiefs -2.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Seahawks +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined
SATURDAY, AUG. 16
Point Spread: Dolphins -4.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -220 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.55 total); Lions +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined
Point Spread: Colts -6 (Colts favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Colts -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Packers +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
Point Spread: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -145 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.90 total); Vikings +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.00 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined
BROWNS @ EAGLES (1 p.m., NFL Network)
Point Spread: Eagles -2.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -170 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); Browns +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined
Point Spread: Texans -2.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Texans -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.90 total); Panthers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined
49ERS @ RAIDERS (4 p.m., NFL Network)
Point Spread: Raiders -5.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); 49ers +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
Point Spread: Ravens -2.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Cowboys +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined
Point Spread: Chargers -4.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -210 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.76 total); Rams +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined
JETS @ GIANTS (7 p.m., NFL Network)
Point Spread: Giants -3 (Giants favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Giants -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Jets +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined
BUCCANEERS @ STEELERS (7 p.m.)
Point Spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Steelers +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined
CARDINALS @ BRONCOS (9:30 p.m., NFL Network)
Point Spread: Broncos -6.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Cardinals +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY, AUG. 17
JAGUARS @ SAINTS (1 p.m., NFL Network)
Point Spread: Jaguars -1.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Saints +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
Point Spread: Bears -1.5 (Bears favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Bills cover)
Moneyline: Bears -130 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Bills +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined
MONDAY, AUG. 18
BENGALS @ COMMANDERS (8 p.m., ESPN)
Point Spread: Bengals -4.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -210 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.76 total); Commanders +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Dak Prescott Makes Bold Prediction for Cowboys and Rams In 2025 NFL Season
CeeDee Lamb Hit by Sprinting Official During Cowboys' Preseason Opener
Jaguars' Cam Little Makes Unofficial NFL Record 70-Yard Field Goal vs. Steelers
-
Longest Field Goals in NFL History
Titans QB Cam Ward Understood The Assignment In Preseason Debut
Kevin Stefanski Challenged Shedeur Sanders. The Browns’ Rookie QB Stepped Up
-
Browns Won't Commit to Shedeur Sanders' Role Next Week After Strong Debut
Lions' Morice Norris Shares Good News After Ambulance Scare: 'Amen Amen'
Preseason Game Between Lions and Falcons Ends Early After Serious Injury
-
Dak Prescott Makes Bold Prediction for Cowboys and Rams In 2025 NFL Season
CeeDee Lamb Hit by Sprinting Official During Cowboys' Preseason Opener
Jaguars' Cam Little Makes Unofficial NFL Record 70-Yard Field Goal vs. Steelers
-
Longest Field Goals in NFL History
Titans QB Cam Ward Understood The Assignment In Preseason Debut
Kevin Stefanski Challenged Shedeur Sanders. The Browns’ Rookie QB Stepped Up
-
Browns Won't Commit to Shedeur Sanders' Role Next Week After Strong Debut
Lions' Morice Norris Shares Good News After Ambulance Scare: 'Amen Amen'
Preseason Game Between Lions and Falcons Ends Early After Serious Injury