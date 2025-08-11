National Football League 2025 NFL Odds Preseason Week 2: Lines, Spreads For All 16 Games Published Aug. 11, 2025 9:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Preseason or not, NFL fans are just happy to have football back.

While betting on preseason games isn't the same as putting money down during the regular season — it's less about which is the better team and more about who will actually be on the field — it still offers an opportunity to place a few wagers.

Here are the latest odds for every NFL preseason Week 2 game at BetMGM Sportsbook as of Aug. 12.

(All times ET)

2025 NFL Preseason Week 2 Odds

FRIDAY, AUG. 15

TITANS @ FALCONS (7 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Titans -4.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Titans -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Falcons +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Total Scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHIEFS @ SEAHAWKS (10 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Chiefs -2.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Seahawks +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total Scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY, AUG. 16

DOLPHINS @ LIONS (1 p.m.)

Point Spread: Dolphins -4.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -220 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.55 total); Lions +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Total Scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

PACKERS @ COLTS (1 p.m.)

Point Spread: Colts -6 (Colts favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Colts -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Packers +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total Scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

PATRIOTS @ VIKINGS (1 p.m.)

Point Spread: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -145 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.90 total); Vikings +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.00 total)

Total Scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

BROWNS @ EAGLES (1 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Eagles -2.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -170 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); Browns +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total Scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

PANTHERS @ TEXANS (1 p.m.)

Point Spread: Texans -2.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Texans -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.90 total); Panthers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total Scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

49ERS @ RAIDERS (4 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Raiders -5.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); 49ers +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Total Scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

RAVENS @ COWBOYS (7 p.m.)

Point Spread: Ravens -2.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Cowboys +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total Scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHARGERS @ RAMS (7 p.m.)

Point Spread: Chargers -4.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -210 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.76 total); Rams +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total Scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

JETS @ GIANTS (7 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Giants -3 (Giants favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Giants -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Jets +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total Scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

BUCCANEERS @ STEELERS (7 p.m.)

Point Spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Steelers +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total Scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

CARDINALS @ BRONCOS (9:30 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Broncos -6.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Cardinals +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total Scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY, AUG. 17

JAGUARS @ SAINTS (1 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Jaguars -1.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Saints +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total Scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

BILLS @ BEARS (8 p.m., FOX)

Point Spread: Bears -1.5 (Bears favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Bills cover)

Moneyline: Bears -130 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Bills +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total Scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY, AUG. 18

BENGALS @ COMMANDERS (8 p.m., ESPN)

Point Spread: Bengals -4.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -210 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.76 total); Commanders +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total Scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

