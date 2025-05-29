National Football League
2025 NFL odds: Bengals' Joe Burrow biggest liability for MVP
2025 NFL odds: Bengals' Joe Burrow biggest liability for MVP

Published May. 29, 2025 5:20 p.m. ET

Joe Burrow might not have the best odds to win next season's NFL MVP, but he's still making waves with bettors at one sportsbook.

According to BetMGM, the Bengals quarterback currently has the highest ticket (14.6%) and the highest handle (27%) to take home the league's highest honor in 2025, thus making him the biggest liability in this spot.

And he's not even the favorite.

Right now, it's Lamar Jackson with the shortest odds at +550. He's followed by Josh Allen at +600 and Patrick Mahomes at +650. 

Burrow is fourth on the board at +700.

After completing the 2024 season with 4,918 yards, 43 touchdowns and nine interceptions, Burrow finished fourth in MVP voting.

Let's check out some of the odds at BetMGM as of May 29.

Joe Burrow
Offensive Player of the Year: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Over/Under Passing Yards: 4150.5
Over/Under Passing TDs: 33.5

Bengals
AFC No. 1 seed: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
AFC North winner: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Super Bowl winner: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

More confident in Jared Goff or Joe Burrow to return to a Super Bowl?

More confident in Jared Goff or Joe Burrow to return to a Super Bowl?

Could Burrow finally take home the prestigious award for the first time next season?

FOX Sports NFL writer Henry McKenna is certainly high on him.

"His 2024 season was a fascinating demonstration of man vs. team," McKenna wrote. "The Bengals nearly dragged Burrow into irrelevance, and Burrow nearly dragged them back to relevance. Cincinnati finished 9-8, just out of the playoff picture. 

"And Burrow deserved serious consideration for MVP. He was that good."

On "The Facility," co-host Emmanuel Acho explained that, when it comes to NFL QBs, Joe Burrow has "it."

"'It' to me is, if a play needs to be made, Joe Burrow will make the play," Acho said. "If a game needs to be won — more often than not — I trust Joe Burrow to win it."

Speaking of trust, based on recent comments, Burrow also has full confidence in himself.

"I’ve had injuries that kind of change the offseason mindset a little bit," Burrow admitted. "This year I don’t have any of those, and that’s great, because I can focus on getting better all around and becoming a more well-rounded player."

