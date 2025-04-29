National Football League 2025 NFL odds: Back Rams to win NFC West, Steelers win total Under Updated Apr. 29, 2025 7:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Now that the 2025 NFL Draft has wrapped up, and all 257 players have been selected, it’s time to look ahead to the time when the players actually take the field.

With that being said, let’s take a look at three bets I like for the upcoming NFL season.

Los Angeles Rams to win NFC West

In Sean McVay’s eight seasons as head coach of the Rams, he has led the team to four division titles, including two out of three seasons with a healthy Matt Stafford at quarterback. The 2024 season was supposed to be a reset for the Rams, as they got younger on defense and did some offensive line shuffling. Instead of losing while being young, the Rams ended up winning the division and, in driving snow, were a play away from taking a late lead against the Eagles in the divisional round.

This Rams team will be a year older and wiser, which will lead to more consistent play all around. It is going to win a bunch of games.

Meanwhile, the Rams' biggest rival for top dog in the division has gotten worse. The 49ers had a dreadful 2024 season with injuries, and while it’s fair to assume they will have better injury luck, their roster is not as good this season. San Fran’s star players are aging, and the team has not drafted well enough to replace players it lost to free agency.

The Seahawks are going through a transition at quarterback, and the Cardinals aren’t good enough to compete in the division.

I like the value on the Rams winning the division now.

PICK: Los Angeles Rams (+185) to win NFC West

Omarion Hampton for Offensive Rookie of the Year

The Chargers drafted Hampton, and I love the potential for a big rookie season in Los Angeles. Hampton will have the opportunity to be a huge part of the offense with his ability to both rush and receive the ball. The Chargers' two running backs last season combined for nearly 300 carries. While the franchise did sign Najee Harris to take some of those carries, he’s just not as explosive as Hampton.

As the season progresses, Hampton will become the focal point.

The Chargers run game wears down opponents, and we saw last season that L.A. was able to finish games with long, explosive runs. Those runs will now be carried by Hampton, and those highlight plays will help voters take notice of him.

The biggest competition for this award will be his fellow rookie running back in the division, Ashton Jeanty. He might have flashy plays, but he’ll be playing for a losing team.

Hampton being on a winning team should help.

PICK: Omarion Hampton (+1600) to win OROY

Why Steelers should have drafted a QB earlier while waiting on Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers Under 8.5 wins

Did you know the Steelers have not finished under .500 in a single season under head coach Mike Tomlin? Who knew?

But I think that streak is coming to an end this season, as the Steelers will win just eight games.

Pittsburgh’s schedule is difficult, with their division games, plus games against the NFC North and the AFC East. It won’t be favored in many of those, plus it plays the Chargers, who are likely to be a 10-win team this season. And yes, I know the Steelers tend to have voodoo magic in these games to keep them close, and maybe I will get burned again this season with their win total Under, but I’m willing to wager on it and see.

The Steelers entered the draft last week needing a starting quarterback and came out still needing one. Despite their current QB room being Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, the organization passed on talent like Shedeur Sanders and instead built up the roster with what they felt were the best players available.

That would be a fine draft strategy … for a team that already has a quarterback.

Maybe the Steelers get Aaron Rodgers to finally agree to play on their squad, but that isn’t changing my bet. Rodgers is average at best, and I do not like the design of the Steelers offense. Relying on Rodgers to be the franchise QB isn’t smart ball.

So, I’m going to fade the Steelers this year. Maybe I’ll finally be right this season.

PICK: Pittsburgh Steelers Under 8.5 wins

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

