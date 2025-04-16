National Football League 2025 NFL Draft odds: Will Giants make a move to draft Shedeur Sanders? Updated Apr. 16, 2025 12:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Big Apple will set up shop in Colorado on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, the New York Giants are hosting a private workout with former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders this week, with the draft set to begin on on April 24.

In said draft, New York owns the third pick, behind Tennessee — expected to take Cam Ward at No. 1 — and Cleveland.

Is it possible the Giants will make moves before the draft, in hopes of landing Sanders at some point in the first round?

Currently, at FanDuel Sportsbook, New York is favored to take Penn State edge Abdul Carter with the third pick (-240), followed by Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter (+300) and then Sanders (+420).

Also at FanDuel, Sanders is favored to go ninth to the New Orleans Saints (+125).

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Ward is heavily favored to be the first QB selected (-20000), but Sanders is the favorite to be the second signal-caller off the board at -250 — it appears to be just a matter of when he hears his name called.

Lastly, at DraftKings, Sanders' draft position is set at Over/Under 8.5, he's +285 to go in the top five, and he's -220 to go in the top 10.

Back to the Giants.

New York signed two quarterbacks in free agency this offseason, in presumed starter Russell Wilson and presumed backup Jameis Winston.

However, the Giants' last-minute workout with Sanders has some analysts contemplating if New York will make a move down in order to land its future No. 1 QB.

"Remember how Lamar Jackson got acquired," said "The Facility" co-host Emmanuel Acho this week. "He was not taken with the Ravens' No. 1 first-round pick. That was Hayden Hurst. The Ravens acquired Lamar Jackson by getting back into the first round and taking Lamar Jackson 32nd overall.

"I could see something like that happening for Shedeur Sanders."

The Giants are currently at +250 (DraftKings) to select Sanders with the third pick in the draft.

