National Football League 2025 NFL Draft odds: How exactly will the top five take shape? Published Apr. 21, 2025 1:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You can bet on almost anything come NFL Draft time — including exactly how the draft will go.

The consensus is Miami's Cam Ward will go No. 1 to Tennessee. But what about after that?

Who will go second? Third? Fourth and fifth?

Let's check out the odds for exactly how the top five will go come Thursday, as of April 21, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top 5 picks exact order

Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Will Campbell, Mason Graham: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Ward, Hunter, Carter, Campbell, Ashton Jeanty: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Ward, Hunter, Carter, Campbell, Jalon Walker: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Ward, Hunter, Carter, Campbell, Armand Membou: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Ward, Hunter, Carter, Jeanty, Graham: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Ward, Carter, Hunter, Campbell, Graham: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Ward, Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, Carter, Graham: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Ward, Hunter, Carter, Campbell, Tetairoa McMillan: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Ward, Hunter, Sanders, Carter, Jeanty: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Ward, Carter, Hunter, Campbell, Walker: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ward, Hunter, Carter, Walker, Jeanty: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ward, Carter, Hunter, Campbell, Jeanty: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Ward, Hunter, Carter, Walker, Graham: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Those top five picks currently belong to Tennessee (1), Cleveland (2), the Giants (3), New England (4) and Jacksonville (5).

And while it appears to be a slam dunk that either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter will be selected right after Ward, the one name, according to the odds, also being mentioned at No. 3 is Shedeur Sanders.

In his latest mock draft, FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst has Ward going first, Hunter going second, and — you guessed it — Sanders going third.

"I'm tempted to just plug in Penn State's Abdul Carter here — especially with the Giants seemingly torn on whether to pick up the fifth-year option on Kayvon Thibodeaux — but I see Sanders as uniquely suited for New York, given his pinpoint accuracy and comfort in the spotlight," said Rang as to why he thinks New York will go with the second-best QB in the draft.

Rang then has Carter going fourth to the Patriots, and Boise State star Ashton Jeanty rounding out the top five.

"Liam Coen was brought to Jacksonville to do two things: unlock Trevor Lawrence's potential and get the Jaguars back to the playoffs," Rang said. "The Jaguars rushed for just 13 total scores last season, with Lawrence scrambling for more touchdowns (three) than Jaguars lead running back Trevor Etienne (two). Jeanty might just be the best overall player in this class."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share