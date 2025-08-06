National Football League 2025 NFC West Player Specials: Can Sam Darnold Repeat Last Season's Success? Published Aug. 6, 2025 1:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There's a new Seahawk in town.

In addition to Sam Darnold taking over the QB reins in Seattle, how are star players from each NFC West squad predicted to perform this season? Let's check out a few player specials at DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as what to know about each player prop.

CARDINALS

Marvin Harrison Jr. to have 1,000+ receiving yards and score 10+ receiving TDs in the regular season: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Kyler Murray to score 10+ rushing TDs in the regular season: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

What to know: MHJ had a really good rookie season, but not a great one, finishing with 885 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He only had two games with more than 100 receiving yards. Murray has only had one season with double-digit rushing touchdowns, when he had 11 in his sophomore season (2020). Last season, he tallied five.

SEAHAWKS

Sam Darnold to have 4,500+ passing yards in the regular season: +1200 (bet $130 to win $130 total)

Sam Darnold to have 40+ passing TDs in the regular season: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Cooper Kupp to have 1,000+ receiving yards in the regular season: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

What to know: Seattle has a new QB and a new target for him. Last season, Darnold threw for 4,319 yards and 35 scores in Minnesota, both career highs. As for Kupp, he has only had two 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his eight-year career, but one of those was for 1,947 yards in 2021, the second-most in a single regular season in NFL history. Last season, he had 710 in 11 starts with the Rams.

Will Brock Purdy lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl this year?

RAMS

Davante Adams to have 1,000+ receiving yards in the regular season: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Davante Adams to score 10+ receiving TDs in the regular season: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

What to know: Adams has five straight seasons with 1,000 receiving yards, including 1,063 last season with the Raiders and Jets. He put up eight receiving touchdowns last season as well. He had at least 10 receiving scores six times in seven seasons, between 2016 and 2022.

49ERS

Christian McCaffrey to have 1,000+ rushing yards and 1,000+ receiving yards in the regular season: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

George Kittle to break NFL regular-season tight end receiving yards record (1,417+): +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

What to know: Injuries have derailed a large portion of McCaffrey's career, but when he's been healthy, he's been dominant. In his last healthy season (2023), he won Offensive Player of the Year with 1,459 rushing yards and 564 receiving yards. He once had 1,000/1,000 during his eight-year career, back in 2019 with Carolina. He only played in four games last season due to injury. Kittle has had 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons, and his career high is 1,377, which he put up back in 2018.

