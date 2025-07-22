National Football League 2025 NFC Division Odds: Can 49ers, Eagles, Lions, Bucs Defend Titles? Published Jul. 22, 2025 3:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There has been a bit more parity in the NFC in the last eight years than in the rival conference.

Which squads are favored to win each division? Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 22, as well as what to know about each division.

NFC West

49ers: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Rams: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Seahawks: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Cardinals: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

What to know: Three franchises have won this division in each of the last five years — the Rams won last year, the Niners won in 2022 and 2023, L.A. won in 2021 and Seattle won in 2020 — hence the relatively close odds. What's important to pinpoint about this division is that in the past seven years, the NFC West winner has made it to the Super Bowl four times (one win). The winner has also won at least one playoff game in six of those seven years and won two playoff games five times.

NFC East

Eagles: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Commanders: +205 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Cowboys: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Giants: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

What to know: Arguably the wildest and most intriguing division in the NFL on an annual basis, no team has won two NFC East titles in a row since the Eagles won four in a row from 2021 to 2004. From 2005 on, a new team has won it every season. That's 20 years. Philly and Dallas have split the last four titles, and the Eagles are somewhat of a heavy favorite to win the division this year, after winning the Super Bowl last year.

NFC North

Lions: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Packers: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Vikings: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Bears: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

What to know: Similar to the NFC West oddsboard, this division is projected to be extremely tight next season. Each franchise has won the division at least once in the last seven years — Chicago and Minnesota once, Detroit twice and the Packers three times. The Lions have won the last two division titles. However, of the last four NFC North winners, three have not won a game in the playoffs. Detroit lost its dynamic offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, who is now the head coach in Chicago. Can he turn Caleb Williams into the division's best QB?

NFC South

Buccaneers: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Falcons: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Panthers: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Saints: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

What to know: This division has been about streaks dating back to 2013. Carolina won three in a row from 2013-2015, Atlanta won in 2016, then New Orleans won from 2017-2020 and Tampa Bay has won the last four — twice under Tom Brady and twice under Baker Mayfield. It feels like the Bucs' to lose once again, with Atlanta implementing a semi-new QB, the Panthers attempting to see if Bryce Young is the QB of the future, and the Saints presumably starting a 25-year-old rookie, Tyler Shough.

