National Football League 2025 New York Jets Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis Published Jul. 17, 2025 2:50 p.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the New York Jets training camp below:

New York Jets Training Camp

Site: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center

Location: Florham Park, New Jersey

Reporting date: July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Training Camp Open Practices

Friday, July 25: 8:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 26 (Back Together Saturday): 8:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, July 31: 8:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 2 (Green & White Practice): 8:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 7: 8:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 12 (Joint Practice – New York Giants): 10:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 19: 12:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, August 20: 12:45 p.m. ET

New York Jets 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

New York Jets 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the New York Jets:

New York Jets Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Jets:

Restart

"New coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey head the post-Aaron Rodgers Jets, looking to set the tone for a new culture. Former first-round pick Justin Fields is looking to prove that he can be a long-term starting quarterback after stints with the Bears and Steelers."

