National Football League
giants preseason
National Football League

2025 New York Giants Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels

Published Aug. 4, 2025 3:46 p.m. ET

The New York Giants enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to rebound after a dismal 3–14 campaign in 2024, finishing fourth in the NFC East and missing the playoffs. As New York aims to reset under head coach Brian Daboll and recapture playoff form in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Giants’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

New York Giants 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Are we sleeping on the New York Giants? | The Facility

Are we sleeping on the New York Giants? | The Facility

How will the Giants do this season?

Ralph Vacchiano predicts that the Giants will finish the year at 6-11. Here's Vacchiano:

"The good news is the Giants should be a better team than last year. The bad news? They’ve got the toughest strength-of-schedule in the league, at least based on last year’s records. Even worse, it’s toughest at the start. The Giants play 10 games against playoff teams overall, and six of those come in the first eight weeks of the season. By the time they get to New Orleans in Week 5, the Giants will have played at Washington, at Dallas and at home vs. the Chiefs and Chargers. It’ll be tough for them to avoid an 0-4 start. Given how tough their division is, plus a home slate that includes six playoff teams and then the 49ers and Cowboys, the Giants are going to really earn everything in a must-win year for their GM and coach."

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: 49ers Sign WR Robbie Chosen

2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: 49ers Sign WR Robbie Chosen

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes