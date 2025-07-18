2025 New York Giants Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
The New York Giants enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to rebound after a dismal 3–14 campaign in 2024, finishing fourth in the NFC East and missing the playoffs. As New York aims to reset under head coach Brian Daboll and recapture playoff form in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Giants’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.
New York Giants 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 9: Giants at Bills – 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 16: Giants vs. Jets – 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 21: Giants vs. Patriots – 8:00 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video)
How will the Giants do this season?
Ralph Vacchiano predicts that the Giants will finish the year at 6-11. Here's Vacchiano:
"The good news is the Giants should be a better team than last year. The bad news? They’ve got the toughest strength-of-schedule in the league, at least based on last year’s records. Even worse, it’s toughest at the start. The Giants play 10 games against playoff teams overall, and six of those come in the first eight weeks of the season. By the time they get to New Orleans in Week 5, the Giants will have played at Washington, at Dallas and at home vs. the Chiefs and Chargers. It’ll be tough for them to avoid an 0-4 start. Given how tough their division is, plus a home slate that includes six playoff teams and then the 49ers and Cowboys, the Giants are going to really earn everything in a must-win year for their GM and coach."
