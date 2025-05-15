National Football League 2025 New Orleans Saints Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games Published May. 15, 2025 9:13 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 New Orleans Saints schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 New Orleans Saints Schedule

Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): vs Arizona Cardinals (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs San Francisco 49ers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): @ Seattle Seahawks (4:05 PM ET – CBS)

Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): @ Buffalo Bills (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): vs New York Giants (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): vs New England Patriots (4:25 PM ET – CBS)

Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): @ Chicago Bears (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 PM ET – FOX)

Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 PM ET – FOX)

Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): vs Carolina Panthers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): vs Atlanta Falcons (4:25 PM ET – FOX)

Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): @ Miami Dolphins (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): vs Carolina Panthers (4:25 PM ET – FOX)

Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): vs New York Giants (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 17 (Sun, Dec 28): @ Tennessee Titans (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 18 (TBD): @ Atlanta Falcons (Time & TV TBD)

The 'polarizing' Chiefs overtook the Cowboys and are officially America's Team | First Things First The NFL schedule will fully be released later tonight and the Kansas City Chiefs are notably playing on both Thanksgiving and Christmas this season. They are the first team since the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2016 to play on both holidays. This raises the topic of whether they are the new America's Team instead of the Dallas Cowboys. Nick Wright explains how his "polarizing" Chiefs overtook the Cowboys as America's Team. Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings chime in.

New Orleans Saints 2025 Record Prediction

Greg Auman : The Saints took a big step back last year, with a 5-12 record that was their worst in 20 years, since before Drew Brees got to town. Can new head coach Kellen Moore get to that same record with a rookie quarterback and continued questions on defense? The Saints went 0-7 without Derek Carr last year, and now that he has retired, they’ll be putting a lot on second-round pick Tyler Shough . No rookie age 25 or older has ever thrown for more than 14 touchdown passes in his first year. If New Orleans can get top receivers Chris Olave and Rasheed Shaheed to stay healthy, that’s within Shough's reach. Demario Davis and Cam Jordan will be 36 this season, so how much do they have left? The schedule hooks the Saints up with the Titans, Jets and Giants — sweep those three and split with the Falcons and Panthers and they're already to five wins and beating these expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Record Prediction: 4-13

share