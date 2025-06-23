National Football League
vikings training camp
National Football League

2025 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis

Updated Jun. 26, 2025 2:13 p.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Minnesota Vikings training camp below:

Minnesota Vikings Training Camp

  • Site: TCO Performance Center
  • Location: Eagan, Minnesota
  • Reporting date: July 20 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Are the Vikings putting too much faith in QB J.J. McCarthy? | The Facility

Are the Vikings putting too much faith in QB J.J. McCarthy? | The Facility

Training Camp Open Practices

  • Saturday, July 26: 2:30 p.m. CT
  • Monday, July 28: 2:30 p.m. CT
  • Tuesday, July 29: 2:30 p.m. CT
  • Wednesday, July 30: 2:30 p.m. CT
  • Friday, August 1: 2:30 p.m. CT
  • Saturday, August 2: 2:30 p.m. CT
  • Monday, August 4 (Night Practice): 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Wednesday, August 6: 2:30 p.m. CT
  • Thursday, August 7: 2:30 p.m. CT
  • Monday, August 11: 2:30 p.m. CT
  • Wednesday, August 13 (Joint Practice with Patriots): 2:30 p.m. CT
  • Thursday, August 14 (Joint Practice with Patriots): 2:30 p.m. CT

Minnesota Vikings 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Minnesota Vikings:

Minnesota Vikings Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Vikings:

Measured 

"The Vikings are surely optimistic about their prospects with J.J. McCarthy, who’s tasked with replacing Sam Darnold and elevating a 14-win team from a year ago. Minnesota will have a strong offense around the 2024 No. 10 overall pick. But ups-and-downs are expected, as McCarthy missed his entire rookie season due to injury."

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Saints, former Raiders QB Derek Carr retiring from NFL after 11 seasons

Saints, former Raiders QB Derek Carr retiring from NFL after 11 seasons

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes