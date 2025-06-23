National Football League 2025 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis Updated Jun. 26, 2025 2:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Minnesota Vikings training camp below:

Minnesota Vikings Training Camp

Site: TCO Performance Center

Location: Eagan, Minnesota

Reporting date: July 20 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Are the Vikings putting too much faith in QB J.J. McCarthy? | The Facility

Training Camp Open Practices

Saturday, July 26 : 2:30 p.m. CT

Monday, July 28 : 2:30 p.m. CT

Tuesday, July 29 : 2:30 p.m. CT

Wednesday, July 30 : 2:30 p.m. CT

Friday, August 1 : 2:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, August 2 : 2:30 p.m. CT

Monday, August 4 (Night Practice) : 7:00 p.m. CT

Wednesday, August 6 : 2:30 p.m. CT

Thursday, August 7 : 2:30 p.m. CT

Monday, August 11 : 2:30 p.m. CT

Wednesday, August 13 (Joint Practice with Patriots) : 2:30 p.m. CT

Thursday, August 14 (Joint Practice with Patriots): 2:30 p.m. CT

Minnesota Vikings 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Minnesota Vikings:

Minnesota Vikings Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Vikings:

Measured

"The Vikings are surely optimistic about their prospects with J.J. McCarthy, who’s tasked with replacing Sam Darnold and elevating a 14-win team from a year ago. Minnesota will have a strong offense around the 2024 No. 10 overall pick. But ups-and-downs are expected, as McCarthy missed his entire rookie season due to injury."

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more