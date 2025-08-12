National Football League
2025 Minnesota Vikings Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Published Sep. 3, 2025 11:53 a.m. ET
The Minnesota Vikings enter the 2025 season with a new-look roster and fresh leadership under center. As they aim to stay competitive in the NFC North, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.
Minnesota Vikings 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, Max Brosmer
- RB: Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason, Zavier Scott, Ty Chandler
- WR: Jalen Nailor, Myles Price
- LWR: Justin Jefferson
- RWR: Adam Thielen, Tai Felton
- TE: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Ben Yurosek
- LT: Christian Darrisaw, Justin Skule
- LG: Donovan Jackson, Blake Brandel
- C: Ryan Kelly, Michael Jurgens
- RG: Will Fries, Joe Huber
- RT: Brian O’Neill, Walter Rouse
Defense
- LDE: Jonathan Allen, Elijah Williams
- NT: Jalen Redmond, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- RDE: Javon Hargrave, Levi Drake Rodriguez
- LOLB: Jonathan Greenard, Bo Richter
- LILB: Blake Cashman, Eric Wilson, Austin Keys
- RILB: Ivan Pace, Kobe King
- ROLB: Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, Chaz Chambliss
- NB: Byron Murphy
- LCB: Isaiah Rodgers, Dwight McGlothern
- SS: Joshua Metellus, Jay Ward
- RCB: Jeff Okudah
Special Teams
- K: Will Reichard
- P: Ryan Wright
- KR: Tai Felton
- PR: Myles Price, Ty Chandler
- LS: Andrew DePaola
