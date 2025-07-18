National Football League
dolphins preseason
National Football League

2025 Miami Dolphins Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels

Published Aug. 4, 2025 3:45 p.m. ET

The Miami Dolphins enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to improve after finishing 8–9 in 2024, placing second in the AFC East and missing the playoffs. As Miami aims to return to postseason contention in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Dolphins’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Miami Dolphins 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Danny's Dozen - Who are the Top 12 teams in the NFL? | First Things First

Danny's Dozen - Who are the Top 12 teams in the NFL? | First Things First

How will the Dolphins do this season?

Henry McKenna predicts that the Dolphins will finish the year at 4-13. Here's McKenna:

"There’s plenty of brewing dysfunction in Miami. The Dolphins' best player, Tyreek Hill, is both passively and aggressively working to get traded, which the team is probably happy to do, given his involvement in a domestic disturbance. But at risk of sounding callous, it’s also the lowest point of Hill’s career to put him on the trade market. And GM Chris Grier can’t afford to look hasty, because he’s probably on the hot seat this year. So is coach Mike McDaniel. And if Miami does trade Hill, the offense could continue its downward slide. Because even with Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup, the 2024 Dolphins didn’t look like the NFL’s fancy new toy. No, they looked like a solved Rubik's Cube. For the 2025 Dolphins, there are too many points of concern — including those about Tua’s health — for me to get excited about this roster."

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: 49ers Sign WR Robbie Chosen

2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: 49ers Sign WR Robbie Chosen

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes