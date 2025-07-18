2025 Miami Dolphins Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
The Miami Dolphins enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to improve after finishing 8–9 in 2024, placing second in the AFC East and missing the playoffs. As Miami aims to return to postseason contention in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Dolphins’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.
Miami Dolphins 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 10: Dolphins at Bears – 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 16: Dolphins at Lions – 1:00 p.m. ET
- August 23: Dolphins vs. Jaguars – 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
How will the Dolphins do this season?
Henry McKenna predicts that the Dolphins will finish the year at 4-13. Here's McKenna:
"There’s plenty of brewing dysfunction in Miami. The Dolphins' best player, Tyreek Hill, is both passively and aggressively working to get traded, which the team is probably happy to do, given his involvement in a domestic disturbance. But at risk of sounding callous, it’s also the lowest point of Hill’s career to put him on the trade market. And GM Chris Grier can’t afford to look hasty, because he’s probably on the hot seat this year. So is coach Mike McDaniel. And if Miami does trade Hill, the offense could continue its downward slide. Because even with Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup, the 2024 Dolphins didn’t look like the NFL’s fancy new toy. No, they looked like a solved Rubik's Cube. For the 2025 Dolphins, there are too many points of concern — including those about Tua’s health — for me to get excited about this roster."
