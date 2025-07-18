2025 Los Angeles Rams Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to build on last season’s success after finishing 10–7 in 2024, winning the NFC West, but falling 28–22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. As Los Angeles aims to push deeper into the postseason in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Rams’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.
Los Angeles Rams 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 9: Rams vs. Cowboys – 7:00 p.m. ET
- August 16: Rams vs. Chargers – 7:00 p.m. ET
- August 23: Rams at Browns – 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
How will the Rams do this season?
Eric D. Williams predicts that the Rams will finish the year at 12-5. Here's Williams:
"Sean McVay’s squad has nine road games this season, but only two against teams that reached the postseason last year. Nagging injuries have slowed frontline players like Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua over the past two years, and those two stars need to stay healthy for the Rams to make a deep playoff run. The addition of veteran receiver Davante Adams and rookie tight end Terance Ferguson should add juice to L.A.’s passing game, and a young defensive front anchored by Jared Verse, Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske should take another leap in development in 2025. The Rams have won the NFC West four times in eight seasons and have reached the postseason six times since McVay took over as head coach. They are the team to beat in the division once again."
