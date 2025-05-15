National Football League 2025 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games Published May. 15, 2025 10:50 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Los Angeles Chargers schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule

Week 1 (Fri, Sep 5): vs Kansas City Chiefs (8:00 PM ET – YouTube)

Week 2 (Mon, Sep 15): @ Las Vegas Raiders (10:00 PM ET – ESPN)

Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): vs Denver Broncos (4:05 PM ET – CBS)

Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): @ New York Giants (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): vs Washington Commanders (4:25 PM ET – FOX)

Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): @ Miami Dolphins (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): vs Indianapolis Colts (4:05 PM ET – CBS)

Week 8 (Thu, Oct 23): vs Minnesota Vikings (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)

Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): @ Tennessee Titans (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): vs Pittsburgh Steelers (8:20 PM ET – NBC)

Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 12: BYE WEEK

Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): vs Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 PM ET – CBS)

Week 14 (Mon, Dec 8): vs Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 PM ET – ESPN/ABC)

Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): @ Kansas City Chiefs (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): @ Dallas Cowboys (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 17 (TBD): vs Houston Texans (TBD – TBD)

Week 18 (TBD): @ Denver Broncos (TBD – TBD)

Los Angeles Chargers 2025 Record Prediction

Eric D. Williams : The Chargers have nine home games, but seven of them are against 2024 playoff teams and one of them is against the Chiefs in Brazil. Road games for the Bolts, who will travel a league-high 37,086 miles in 2025, are against weaker opponents, including the Jaguars, Giants, Titans and Cowboys. Los Angeles will be better offensively this season with the return of receiver Mike Williams, along with the addition of running backs Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has a chance to build on one of the league's best units in his second season. Jim Harbaugh & Co. could accomplish something they have not done since 2009: win the AFC West. The Chargers finished 11-6 in 2024 and have not had back-to-back double-digit winning records since 2006-07. Record Prediction: 11-6

