National Football League 2025 Hall of Fame Game: Omarion Hampton Headlines Things To Watch In Chargers-Lions Updated Jul. 31, 2025 5:03 p.m. ET

The (unofficial) start of the 2025 NFL season has arrived.

Two teams that have not played in the Hall of Fame Game in over three decades will face off when the Detroit Lions "host" the Los Angeles Chargers at Canton's Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, officially kicking off the preseason.

The Chargers were selected to play in the game for the first time since 1994 to honor tight end Antonio Gates – the all-time NFL leader in touchdown receptions by a tight end (116) – and one of four players who will be enshrined in the Hall on Saturday, along with Eric Allen, Jared Allen and Sterling Sharpe. The Lions last played in the Hall of Fame game in 1991.

Per usual, both teams will hold out frontline players to avoid potential injuries, which means Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey and Derwin James are among those who won't play for the Chargers. Lions head coach Dan Campbell also said his starters won’t play, which means foundational players like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Aidan Hutchinson will be watching from the sideline for Detroit.

However, there are still some younger players who will receive some game action this week. Specifically, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said rookie first-round draft pick Omarion Hampton will get some snaps. And former first-round pick Trey Lance is expected to make the start at quarterback for the Bolts with Herbert out.

Here’s a closer look at what to expect from each team in this one.

What to look for from Chargers: Who are Justin Herbert’s playmakers?

With free agent signee running back Najee Harris dealing with a superficial eye injury suffered in a fireworks accident and out indefinitely, the Chargers need to get a closer look at Hampton and how he fits into offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s run-first scheme. Hampton has looked physical and explosive in practice, but this will be the first time he faces a defense that can bring him to the ground.

Trey Lance is entering his first year with the Chargers. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Along with Hampton, Roman will get a closer look at three rookie pass catchers who have been impressive so far during camp in receivers Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, plus tight end Oronde Gadsden. With Mike Williams unexpectedly retiring, the Chargers need these three to step up and make an immediate impact.

Harbaugh has repeatedly said players and coaches must rise to the level of Herbert for the Chargers to make a deep playoff run, and that starts with these three rookies.

What to look for from Lions: How has QB Hendon Hooker developed?

With Goff out, the Lions get a chance to take a closer look at University of Tennessee product Hooker. Selected in the third round of the 2023 draft, Hooker has yet to fully grow into his vast potential and now has competition for the No. 2 job with veteran journeyman Kyle Allen.

Along with Hooker’s development, all eyes will be on how Campbell acclimates to new offensive coordinator John Morton and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. With innovative offensive coordinator Ben Johnson now the head coach for the Chicago Bears and fiery defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn leading his former team with the New York Jets, Campbell lost a significant amount of brain power in his coaching room.

Dan Campbell will navigate the 2025 season with two new coordinators. (Photo by Allan Dranberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Thursday will be the first opportunity for NFL observers to see how well Campbell has done in replacing those big brains in his locker room, along with how his players are adjusting to the new personalities on the sidelines.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.

