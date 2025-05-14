National Football League
2025 Detroit Lions Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
Published May. 15, 2025 8:38 a.m. ET
With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Detroit Lions schedule as well as a record prediction:
2025 Detroit Lions Schedule
- Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): @ Green Bay Packers (4:25 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs Chicago Bears (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 3 (Mon, Sep 22): @ Baltimore Ravens (8:15 PM ET – ESPN)
- Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): vs Cleveland Browns (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): @ Cincinnati Bengals (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
- Week 7 (Mon, Oct 20): vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:00 PM ET – ESPN)
- Week 8: Bye Week
- Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): vs Minnesota Vikings (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): @ Washington Commanders (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): @ Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
- Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): vs New York Giants (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 13 (Thu, Nov 27): vs Green Bay Packers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 14 (Thu, Dec 4): vs Dallas Cowboys (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
- Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): @ Los Angeles Rams (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): vs Pittsburgh Steelers (4:25 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 17 (Thu, Dec 25): @ Minnesota Vikings (4:30 PM ET – Netflix)
- Week 18 (TBD): @ Chicago Bears (Time & TV TBD)
Detroit Lions 2025 Record Prediction
Carmen Vitali: The Lions are, and should be, the favorites to win the NFC North again. Their roster still looks great top to bottom, and they’ll be getting perhaps the league’s best pass rusher back from injury in Aidan Hutchinson. Still, there’s bound to be some regression when you lose both coordinators to head coaching jobs. After Detroit won 15 games last season though, I’m just not sure a little regression is going to matter all that much.
Record prediction: 11-6
