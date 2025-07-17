National Football League
2025 Detroit Lions Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels

Published Jul. 31, 2025 9:01 a.m. ET

The Detroit Lions enter the 2025 NFL preseason with high expectations after a franchise-best 15-2 record that claimed the NFC North title. As the Lions look to fine-tune their roster ahead of another deep postseason run, here’s a complete look at their 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Detroit Lions 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the Lions preseason schedule below:

Will the Lions take a step back this season? | Breakfast Ball

Will the Lions take a step back this season? | Breakfast Ball
Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell said that he’s "not worried" about the Lions taking a step back this season after losing coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, and Mark Schlereth discuss the expectations for Detroit this season and if they can live up to them.

How will the Lions do this season?

Carmen Vitali predicts that the Lions will finish the year at 11-6. Here's Vitali:

"The Lions are, and should be, the favorites to win the NFC North again. Their roster still looks great top to bottom, and they’ll be getting perhaps the league’s best pass rusher back from injury in Aidan Hutchinson. Still, there’s bound to be some regression when you lose both coordinators to head coaching jobs. After Detroit won 15 games last season though, I’m just not sure a little regression is going to matter all that much."

