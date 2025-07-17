2025 Detroit Lions Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
The Detroit Lions enter the 2025 NFL preseason with high expectations after a franchise-best 15-2 record that claimed the NFC North title. As the Lions look to fine-tune their roster ahead of another deep postseason run, here’s a complete look at their 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.
Detroit Lions 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the Lions preseason schedule below:
- July 31: Lions at Chargers – 8:00 p.m. ET (NBC)
- August 8: Lions at Falcons – 7:00 p.m. ET
- August 16: Lions vs. Dolphins – 1:00 p.m. ET
- August 23: Lions vs. Texans – 1:00 p.m. ET
How will the Lions do this season?
Carmen Vitali predicts that the Lions will finish the year at 11-6. Here's Vitali:
"The Lions are, and should be, the favorites to win the NFC North again. Their roster still looks great top to bottom, and they’ll be getting perhaps the league’s best pass rusher back from injury in Aidan Hutchinson. Still, there’s bound to be some regression when you lose both coordinators to head coaching jobs. After Detroit won 15 games last season though, I’m just not sure a little regression is going to matter all that much."
-
Jaguars' Travis Hunter Highest-Rated Rookie In 'Madden' In Over 10 Years
Who Wore It Best? The Greatest NFL Players by Jersey Number, 50-74
2025 NFL Power Rankings: Champs Have Some Strong Competition As Training Camps Open
-
Cowboys COO Stephen Jones on Trevon Diggs Drama: 'We're Paying a Price, Too'
2025 Big Ten Title Odds: 'People Are Seeing USC As The Value'
Rookie Emeka Egbuka 'Raises The Standard' In First Practices Of Buccaneers Camp
-
After Historic Long FG Rate, Will NFL Kickers Be Punished For Their Success?
Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam: Drafting Shedeur Sanders Wasn't My Decision
On A 'Mission' To Succeed, Rashan Gary Hoping To End Packers' NFC North Disappointments
-
Jaguars' Travis Hunter Highest-Rated Rookie In 'Madden' In Over 10 Years
Who Wore It Best? The Greatest NFL Players by Jersey Number, 50-74
2025 NFL Power Rankings: Champs Have Some Strong Competition As Training Camps Open
-
Cowboys COO Stephen Jones on Trevon Diggs Drama: 'We're Paying a Price, Too'
2025 Big Ten Title Odds: 'People Are Seeing USC As The Value'
Rookie Emeka Egbuka 'Raises The Standard' In First Practices Of Buccaneers Camp
-
After Historic Long FG Rate, Will NFL Kickers Be Punished For Their Success?
Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam: Drafting Shedeur Sanders Wasn't My Decision
On A 'Mission' To Succeed, Rashan Gary Hoping To End Packers' NFC North Disappointments