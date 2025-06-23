National Football League 2025 Cleveland Browns Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review Published Jun. 25, 2025 3:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Cleveland Browns training camp below:

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Site: CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Location : Berea, Ohio

Reporting date: July 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Cleveland Browns 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Cleveland Browns:

Cleveland Browns Offseason Moves Review

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Browns:

Crowded

"The Browns have four players in the mix to be their starting quarterback — five if you include Deshaun Watson, who’s recovering from a torn Achilles. How the competition will shake out is anybody's guess, but Cleveland now has two first-round picks in 2026, which could be leveraged to take a quarterback and start over again."

