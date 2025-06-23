2025 Cleveland Browns Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Cleveland Browns training camp below:
Cleveland Browns Training Camp
- Site: CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
- Location: Berea, Ohio
- Reporting date: July 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Browns could reportedly keep all 4 QBs, including Shedeur Sanders, to kick off season | The Facility
Cleveland Browns 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 8: Browns at Panthers – 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 16: Browns at Eagles – 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 23: Browns vs. Rams – 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Cleveland Browns:
- Round 1: Mason Graham (DT, Michigan)
- Round 2: Carson Schwesinger (LB, UCLA)
- Round 2: Quinshon Judkins (RB, Ohio State)
- Round 3: Harold Fannin (TE, Bowling Green)
- Round 3: Dillon Gabriel (QB, Oregon)
- Round 4: Dylan Sampson (RB, Tennessee)
- Round 5: Shedeur Sanders (QB, Colorado)
Cleveland Browns Offseason Moves Review
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Browns:
Crowded
"The Browns have four players in the mix to be their starting quarterback — five if you include Deshaun Watson, who’s recovering from a torn Achilles. How the competition will shake out is anybody's guess, but Cleveland now has two first-round picks in 2026, which could be leveraged to take a quarterback and start over again."
