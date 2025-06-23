National Football League
browns training camp
National Football League

2025 Cleveland Browns Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review

Published Jun. 25, 2025 3:22 p.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Cleveland Browns training camp below:

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

  • Site: CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
  • Location: Berea, Ohio
  • Reporting date: July 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Browns could reportedly keep all 4 QBs, including Shedeur Sanders, to kick off season | The Facility

Browns could reportedly keep all 4 QBs, including Shedeur Sanders, to kick off season | The Facility

Cleveland Browns 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Cleveland Browns:

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland Browns Offseason Moves Review

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Browns:

Crowded 

"The Browns have four players in the mix to be their starting quarterback — five if you include Deshaun Watson, who’s recovering from a torn Achilles. How the competition will shake out is anybody's guess, but Cleveland now has two first-round picks in 2026, which could be leveraged to take a quarterback and start over again."

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Sure' He'll Retire Following 2025 Season

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Sure' He'll Retire Following 2025 Season

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes