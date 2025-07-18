2025 Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
The Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to improve after finishing 9-8 in 2024, matching their record from the previous season but missing the playoffs for the second straight year. As Cincinnati aims to return to postseason contention in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Bengals’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.
Cincinnati Bengals 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 7: Bengals at Eagles – 7:30 p.m. ET
- August 18: Bengals at Commanders – 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- August 23: Bengals vs. Colts – 1:00 p.m. ET
How will the Bengals do this season?
Ralph Vacchiano predicts that the Bengals will finish the year at 10-7. Here's Vacchiano:
"The Bengals are loaded and good enough to be a playoff team, but the key to everything for them will be what happens in September and early October. They are notoriously slow starters and couldn't pull themselves out of their early 1-4 hole last year. And in a division where the Ravens are a powerhouse and the Steelers should still be good, a fast start is essential. So it’s a huge help that Cincinnati's first two games are against the Browns (in Cleveland) and Jaguars (at home). The NFL gave the Bengals a fighting chance to start fast. After that, things get dicey, especially on the road. They play at the homes of six playoff teams, including Green Bay, Minnesota, Denver and Buffalo. They had better take advantage of their soft opening."
-
Gus Bradley's Son Joins 49ers, Creating Unique Father-Son Dynamic
Dez Bryant, Roc Nation Dispute Jerry Jones' Claims Amid Micah Parsons Drama
Jerry Jones on Micah Parsons' Trade Request: 'Don’t Lose Any Sleep Over It'
-
2025 NFL Preseason Schedule: When Does It Start? TV Channels, How to Watch
2025 NFL Offseason Buzz: Bills' Mounting List of Injuries Grows to 15 Players
UFL to NFL Pipeline: Tracking Every UFL Player Signed to a 2025 NFL Roster
-
Which Schools Have Produced The Most Pro Football Hall of Famers?
2025 NFL strength of schedule: Ranking every team's slate
2025 NFL Power Rankings: Champs Have Some Strong Competition As Training Camps Open
-
Gus Bradley's Son Joins 49ers, Creating Unique Father-Son Dynamic
Dez Bryant, Roc Nation Dispute Jerry Jones' Claims Amid Micah Parsons Drama
Jerry Jones on Micah Parsons' Trade Request: 'Don’t Lose Any Sleep Over It'
-
2025 NFL Preseason Schedule: When Does It Start? TV Channels, How to Watch
2025 NFL Offseason Buzz: Bills' Mounting List of Injuries Grows to 15 Players
UFL to NFL Pipeline: Tracking Every UFL Player Signed to a 2025 NFL Roster
-
Which Schools Have Produced The Most Pro Football Hall of Famers?
2025 NFL strength of schedule: Ranking every team's slate
2025 NFL Power Rankings: Champs Have Some Strong Competition As Training Camps Open