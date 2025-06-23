National Football League 2025 Buffalo Bills Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review Updated Jun. 25, 2025 3:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Buffalo Bills training camp below:

Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Site: St. John Fisher University

Location: Rochester, New York

Reporting date: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Opening Training Camp Practices

Wednesday, July 23 : 9:45 a.m. ET

Thursday, July 24 : 9:45 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 27 (Back Together Weekend) : 9:45 a.m. ET

Monday, July 28 : 9:45 a.m. ET

Tuesday, July 29 : 9:45 a.m. ET

Wednesday, July 30 : 9:45 a.m. ET

Thursday, July 31 : 9:45 a.m. ET

Friday, August 1 (Return of the Blue & Red at Highmark Stadium) : 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 3 : 11:15 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 5 : 9:45 a.m. ET

Wednesday, August 6 : 9:45 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 9 (Preseason Game at Highmark Stadium): 1:00 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Buffalo Bills Offseason Moves Review

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Bills:

Vital

"Losers of four straight playoff games to the Chiefs, the Bills must figure out how to get over the hump to reach a Super Bowl. The pressure in Buffalo has ramped up with Josh Allen, in his prime, coming off an MVP season."

