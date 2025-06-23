National Football League
2025 Buffalo Bills Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review
Updated Jun. 25, 2025 3:19 p.m. ET
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Buffalo Bills training camp below:
Buffalo Bills Training Camp
- Site: St. John Fisher University
- Location: Rochester, New York
- Reporting date: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Opening Training Camp Practices
- Wednesday, July 23: 9:45 a.m. ET
- Thursday, July 24: 9:45 a.m. ET
- Sunday, July 27 (Back Together Weekend): 9:45 a.m. ET
- Monday, July 28: 9:45 a.m. ET
- Tuesday, July 29: 9:45 a.m. ET
- Wednesday, July 30: 9:45 a.m. ET
- Thursday, July 31: 9:45 a.m. ET
- Friday, August 1 (Return of the Blue & Red at Highmark Stadium): 5:30 p.m. ET
- Sunday, August 3: 11:15 a.m. ET
- Tuesday, August 5: 9:45 a.m. ET
- Wednesday, August 6: 9:45 a.m. ET
- Saturday, August 9 (Preseason Game at Highmark Stadium): 1:00 p.m. ET
Buffalo Bills 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 9: Bills vs. Giants – 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 17: Bills at Bears – 8 p.m. ET (FOX)
- August 23: Bills at Buccaneers – 7:30 p.m. ET
Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Buffalo Bills:
- Round 1: Maxwell Hairston (CB, Kentucky)
- Round 2: T.J. Sanders (DT, South Carolina)
- Round 3: Landon Jackson (DE, Arkansas)
- Round 4: Deone Walker (DT, Kentucky)
- Round 5: Jordan Hancock (S, Ohio State)
- Round 5: Jackson Hawes (TE, Georgia Tech)
- Round 6: Dorian Strong (CB, Virginia Tech)
- Round 6: Chase Lundt (OL, Connecticut)
- Round 7: Kaden Prather (WR, Maryland)
Buffalo Bills Offseason Moves Review
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Bills:
Vital
"Losers of four straight playoff games to the Chiefs, the Bills must figure out how to get over the hump to reach a Super Bowl. The pressure in Buffalo has ramped up with Josh Allen, in his prime, coming off an MVP season."
