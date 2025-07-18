National Football League
2025 Buffalo Bills Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels

Published Aug. 4, 2025 10:15 a.m. ET

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to build on last season’s success after finishing 13–4 in 2024, winning the AFC East, but falling 32–29 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. As Buffalo aims to break through and reach the Super Bowl in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Bills’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Buffalo Bills 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Are the Ravens, Bills and Bengals on the rise or did they slide on a slope? | The Facility
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones and Chase Daniel decide whether top AFC teams have risen or slid down the slope, including the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

How will the Bills do this season?

Henry McKenna predicts that the Bills will finish the year at 12-5. Here's McKenna:

"The Bills are going to sit atop the AFC East comfortably, yet again. Given the division’s crop of quarterbacks and/or the lack of supporting cast, it’s extremely hard to imagine anyone unseating Josh Allen. The star QB, coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane have a strong understanding of one another. Maybe a Super Bowl has eluded the Bills, but they have won five straight divisional titles — and that run isn’t stopping in 2025. They’ll implement their additions (edge Joey Bosa, WR Joshua Palmer, CB Maxwell Hairston) to make up for their losses. And this core of returners, including their entire hulking offensive line, should stay dominant in the regular season. As for the postseason? Well, let’s get there when we get there."

