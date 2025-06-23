2025 Baltimore Ravens Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Baltimore Ravens training camp below:
Baltimore Ravens Training Camp
- Site: Under Armour Performance Center
- Location: Owings Mills, Maryland
- Reporting date: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Opening Training Camp Practices
- Wednesday, July 23: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Thursday, July 24: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Friday, July 25: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Monday, July 28: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, July 29: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Wednesday, July 30: 1:30 p.m. ET
- Thursday, July 31: 1:30 p.m. ET
- Sunday, August 3 (Stadium Practice): 3:00 p.m. ET
- Monday, August 4: 1:30 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, August 5 (Joint Practice with Colts): 1:00 p.m. ET
- Saturday, August 9: 1:30 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, August 12: 1:30 p.m. ET
Baltimore Ravens 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 7: Ravens vs. Colts – 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 16: Ravens at Cowboys – 7 p.m. ET
- August 23: Ravens at Commanders – 12 p.m. ET
Baltimore Ravens 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Baltimore Ravens:
- Round 1: Malaki Starks (S, Georgia)
- Round 2: Mike Green (DE, Marshall)
- Round 3: Emery Jones (OL, LSU)
- Round 4: Teddye Buchanan (LB, California)
- Round 5: Carson Vinson (T, Alabama A&M)
- Round 6: Bilhal Kone (CB, Western Michigan)
- Round 6: Tyler Loop (K, Arizona)
- Round 6: LaJohntay Wester (WR, Colorado)
- Round 6: Aeneas Peebles (DT, Virginia Tech)
- Round 6: Robert Longerbeam (DB, Rutgers)
- Round 7: Garrett Dellinger (G, LSU)
Baltimore Ravens Offseason Moves Review
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Ravens:
Roused
"At minicamp, Lamar Jackson spoke of the ‘vengeance’ that will be on the Ravens’ minds entering 2025, following their divisional-round loss to the Bills last season. They also have star receiver Zay Flowers coming back from injury and added the kind of depth on defense (Malaki Starks and Mike Green in the draft; Jaire Alexander in free agency) that should give them plenty of confidence entering the new year."
