2025 Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Published Sep. 3, 2025 11:59 a.m. ET
The Atlanta Falcons enter the 2025 season with a retooled roster and high expectations in a competitive NFC South. With key offseason additions and emerging young talent, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.
Atlanta Falcons 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Michael Penix, Kirk Cousins
- RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Nathan Carter
- WR: Ray-Ray McCloud, Jamal Agnew
- LWR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington, David Sills
- RWR: Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge
- TE: Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, Teagan Quitoriano, Feleipe Franks
- LT: Jake Matthews, Jack Nelson
- LG: Matthew Bergeron
- C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn
- RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton
- RT: Elijah Wilkinson, Michael Jerrell
Defense
- LDE: Arnold Ebiketie, Jalon Walker
- DT: Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus
- RDE: Leonard Floyd, James Pearce
- WLB: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand
- MLB: Divine Deablo, Josh Woods
- ROLB: DeAngelo Malone, Mike Ford
- NB: Dee Alford, Billy Bowman
- LCB: Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips
- SS: Jessie Bates, DeMarco Hellams
- FS: Xavier Watts, Jordan Fuller
- RCB: A.J. Terrell, Natrone Brooks
Special Teams
- K: Younghoe Koo
- P: Bradley Pinion
- H: Bradley Pinion
- KR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud
- PR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud
- LS: Liam McCullough
How to watch Bucs vs. Falcons in Week 1
- Date: Sunday, September 7
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Item 1 of 3
