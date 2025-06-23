National Football League
cardinals training camp
National Football League

2025 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review

Updated Jun. 25, 2025 3:18 p.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Arizona Cardinals training camp below:

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

  • Site: State Farm Stadium
  • Location: Glendale, Arizona
  • Reporting date: July 22 (rookies and veterans)

Opening Training Camp Practices

  • Thursday, July 24: 1:25 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. MT
  • Friday, July 25: 1:25 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. MT
  • Monday, July 28: 1:25 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. MT
  • Tuesday, July 29: 1:25 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. MT
  • Thursday, July 31: 1:50 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. MT
  • Friday, August 1: 1:50 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. MT
  • Saturday, August 2 (Red/White Practice): 1:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. MT
  • Tuesday, August 5: 1:50 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. MT
  • Wednesday, August 6: 1:50 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. MT

Arizona Cardinals 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the Cardinals’ preseason schedule below:

Arizona Cardinals 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Arizona Cardinals:

Arizona Cardinals Offseason Moves Review

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Cardinals:

Anticipation 

"We know the Cardinals’ offense can be explosive, but exactly how far they go could be dependent on the leap that Marvin Harrison Jr. makes in Year 2. Arizona also got two studs in the draft in defensive tackle Walter Nolen III (No. 16 overall) and cornerback Will Johnson, a top-10 talent who slid to Day 2 because of injury concerns."

