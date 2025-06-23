National Football League 2025 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review Updated Jun. 25, 2025 3:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Arizona Cardinals training camp below:

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

Site: State Farm Stadium

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Reporting date: July 22 (rookies and veterans)

Aaron Rodgers hints at final season — What would make this year a success? | The Facility James Jones discusses Aaron Rodgers hinting this could be his final season. He breaks down what would define a successful year for Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, exploring the challenges and expectations ahead.

Opening Training Camp Practices

Thursday, July 24: 1:25 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. MT

Friday, July 25: 1:25 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. MT

Monday, July 28: 1:25 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. MT

Tuesday, July 29: 1:25 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. MT

Thursday, July 31: 1:50 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. MT

Friday, August 1: 1:50 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. MT

Saturday, August 2 (Red/White Practice): 1:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. MT

Tuesday, August 5: 1:50 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. MT

Wednesday, August 6: 1:50 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. MT

Arizona Cardinals 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the Cardinals’ preseason schedule below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona Cardinals 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Arizona Cardinals:

Arizona Cardinals Offseason Moves Review

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Cardinals:

Anticipation

"We know the Cardinals’ offense can be explosive, but exactly how far they go could be dependent on the leap that Marvin Harrison Jr. makes in Year 2. Arizona also got two studs in the draft in defensive tackle Walter Nolen III (No. 16 overall) and cornerback Will Johnson, a top-10 talent who slid to Day 2 because of injury concerns."

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more