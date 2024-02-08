National Football League 49ers Super Bowl prop bets: The Group Chat's favorite 2024 odds Updated Feb. 8, 2024 2:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Are you looking to bet on Super Bowl LVIII?

Of course you are.

And that's exactly why you'll want to listen to The Group Chat segment in each episode of "Bear Bets," this week, as the fellas break down several ways to bet on the Big Game.

FOX Sports' Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz, along with Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill, had many thoughts on their favorite 49ers-related prop bets in Sunday's game.

Here's what they had to say.

All eyes will be on Brock Purdy in this game. Do you have any favorite prop bets for the 49ers QB?

Hill: Purdy Over 12.5 or 13.5 rushing yards, depending on the sportsbook

"I think Purdy's gonna run a little bit. We saw him use his legs in that last drive against the Packers in big spots, and he ran a lot against the Lions."

Schwartz: Purdy Over 0.5 interceptions

"I think the Chiefs are gonna find a way to sort of 'fool' Brock Purdy. If you notice when Purdy gets hit, he's not a big quarterback, if someone hits him at all while he's throwing the football, the ball just ricochets everywhere."

While Purdy had a big season, many believe his receiving corps is among the best in the league. Do you have any favorite prop bets on the 49ers' receivers?

Hill: Deebo Samuel Over 14.5 or 15.5 rushing yards, depending on the book

"He didn't run a lot against Detroit, but I think they're going to have to get Deebo involved, especially in the running game."

Schwartz: Samuel Over 58.5 receiving yards, Over 4.5 receptions; Brandon Aiyuk Under 63.5 receiving yards, Under 4.5 receptions

"What do the Chiefs do really well? They shut down the No. 1 wide receiver. They have allowed the third-fewest downfield passing yards in 2023. Well, someone has to move the ball for the Niners. It's gonna be Deebo. Deebo's in the slot, you move him around the place."

The Bear: Aiyuk’s first reception Over 8.5 yards

"I could see him running one of those crossing routes, one of those seam routes where he's gonna … get a 2-yard path to try and break a tackle and make a run."

Hill: George Kittle longest reception Over 20.5 yards

"You know the Chiefs might be selling out to stop the run here, so I could see Kittle having a big play."

Are there any other 49ers player props you like?

Sammy P: Kyle Juszczyk Over 3.5 receiving yards

"He's either gonna have none or you're gonna have 10, but he's gonna get this on one catch. In his last three games he's played Kansas City, he has four targets, four targets and three targets. So 11 targets in three games."

Schwartz: Juszczyk Over 3.5 receiving yards

"For how much he's in the game and for how much the Chiefs allow underneath catches, it's a bet I like a lot. The Chiefs also tackle really well, so they allow you to catch underneath.

The Bear: Jake Moody Over 7.5 points

"That's what I think is a good wager because you're looking at a [coach] who is not necessarily gonna go for it a lot on fourth down, and that's two field goals and two touchdowns. We don't think the Niners can score 20 points in this game? A couple of fourth-and-3s in Kansas City territory that they don't go for it?"

Do you have any favorite 49ers team props?

The Bear: 49ers to score a touchdown in the third quarter (-105)

"If you get the opportunity where the Niners win the toss, and they defer like you know they're going to, and they get the ball coming out of halftime, I think they could put together a drive and score. Regardless of whether they get the ball to start the third quarter or not, we've seen the Niners offense be much better in the playoffs in the second half."

The Bear: 49ers to lead game in time of possession (-115)

"I can see the Niners using a very run-heavy offense, a very short pass to Christian McCaffrey kind of offense, an offense with George Kittle. I can see the Niners really working a lot of clock to keep Patrick Mahomes off the field."



