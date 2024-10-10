National Football League 2024 NFL Week 6 expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Oct. 10, 2024 1:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We're on to Week 6, and I've got my eyes on a handful of games.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for a few wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games weekly.

Last week, we went 1-3 in this spot. But we're still up on the entire season, so let's keep building on that, starting by getting back on track this week.

Last Week: 1-3 (Season: 10-8)

(All times ET)

SUNDAY, OCT. 13

COMMANDERS @ RAVENS (1 p.m., CBS)

The Commanders defense kept the terrible Browns in check last week, but the Ravens offense is a different animal. If you can't stop the run, you have no shot. Baltimore has put up 76 points in the last two weeks, with Derrick Henry doing the majority of the damage. This game kind of reminds me of a game from last year, when the Lions came into Baltimore super hot and then had no answer for the Ravens. I prefer the team total to laying the 6.5.

PICK: Ravens team total Over 27.5 points scored

CARDINALS @ PACKERS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

The Cardinals feel like one of those every-other-week type of teams. After being thoroughly embarrassed by the Commanders, they pulled off an improbable comeback against the kicker-less Niners. I think the Packers are flying a little unnoticed in a wide-open NFC. Matt LaFleur did a great job managing the Malik Willis games, and now, with a healthy Jordan Love, this team is going to be a major factor moving forward. This is the second straight road game for Arizona, so that could be a problem. Then, considering Green Bay has the Texans, Lions and Niners in the next five games, the Packers need to pick up all the wins they can.

PICK: Packers (-4.5) to win by more than 4.5 points

BENGALS @ GIANTS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

It sure sounded like Joe Burrow issued a challenge to the 1-4 Bengals after the overtime loss to Baltimore last week. That's four losses by six points or fewer. However, with games against the Giants, Browns and Raiders in the next four weeks — along with the Eagles — there's a chance the Bengals could be 5-4. They could at least be 4-5 and back into the playoff picture. The Bengals defense will not experience the same problems it did against the Ravens, and with the Giants being a little overvalued off the upset at Seattle, this is a good time to buy low on Cincinnati against the top of the market on the Giants.

PICK: Bengals (-3.5) to win by more than 3.5 points

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

