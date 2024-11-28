National Football League 2024 NFL Week 13 expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Nov. 28, 2024 10:15 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We're on to Week 13 in the NFL, and I've got my eyes on two games.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for a few wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games weekly.

Last week, we went .500. Let's try to go 2-0 this week, shall we?

RECORD

Last Week: 1-1

Season: 16-16

(All times ET)

Rams @ Saints (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Since knocking me out of survivor against the Panthers, the Saints have won back-to-back games. And if you look at the next few games — all winnable — this one, at the Giants and home vs. Washington. That could take them to .500 before a trip to Green Bay and games with the Raiders and Bucs to close out the season. Amazingly, they are still in this divisional race. I’m not there with the Rams at all — short week, and travel across country against team coming off a bye. I’ll grab the points and the Saints.

PICK: Saints (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points, or win outright

Eagles @ Ravens (4:25 p.m., CBS)

I can't wait to see this Eagles defense try to shut down the rushing attack of Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson. Philly has been dominating and wearing down teams with its own legs for weeks as well, since the blowout loss at Tampa. So many people are focused on the Lions — and rightly so — but there's a chance the Eagles could wind up with the one-seed in the NFC. They aren't getting on a plane the rest of the regular season — road games are this week at Baltimore and at Washington. The home games are Carolina, Pittsburgh, Dallas and the Giants. Not only do I like the Eagles this week, but I’m bullish on their NFC futures, too.

PICK: Eagles (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points, or win outright

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

